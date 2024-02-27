Colliers India acquires Great Place to Work certification for the third time in a row

GURGAON, India, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Well-known real estate consulting market leader, Colliers India, secures the prestigious Great Place to Work certification for the third time. The firm has a strong reputation for its capabilities in providing leading-edge real estate solutions across segments like Office Services, Capital Markets, Project Management, Valuation & Advisory, Real Estate Management Services, and Industrial & Logistics Services, among others. Further, Colliers has been expanding its service offering and diversifying into various new asset classes including residential, hospitality, retail, and data centers to become a trusted one-stop real estate partner.

“Many congratulations to our entire team, whose passion and collective capabilities have resulted in us being awarded this distinguished accreditation once again. We are fortunate to have the industry’s finest minds leading our teams with a holistic approach focused on driving innovation, entrepreneurial excellence, and a zest for continuous learning. Reflecting our enterprising culture, our legion of experts are unafraid to explore opportunities and exciting challenges that shape the course of their professional journey. The learning & growth avenues, along with the social initiatives and people-oriented policies certainly make Colliers a sought-after workplace.”, says Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, Colliers India & Middle East, Colliers Project Leaders.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Since 1992, the Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. A detailed evaluation revealed the firm’s ability to engage in unbiased hiring and retain and develop talent by providing learning and growth avenues, and catalyze collaboration and office friendships through social and cultural events.

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and it is their dedication and hard work that propel our success. We place a great emphasis on talent development and providing an enriching employee experience. A collaborative environment where people feel encouraged to take ownership and explore their higher potential is probably one of the focal elements that make Colliers an excellent place to work. Moreover, championing women leaders, driving DEI initiatives, and instilling a sense of community are also key priorities we place a strong focus on. We thank the team at Great Place to Work for recognizing and celebrating our people-focused culture.”, says Badal Yagnik, CEO, Colliers India.

“Winning this esteemed certification for the third time in a row is truly humbling and a reflection of the ethos and culture that flow through the firm. We provide learning platforms that facilitate skill enhancement so that our people can keep up with the evolving trends and stay ahead of the curve, growth opportunities that ensure professional development, and recreational and social activities to bring the teams closer and rejuvenate the mind. Our policies and benefits are often revisited to make them more inclusive and convenient for our people. From initiatives focused on giving back to the community to empowering our people, we constantly strive to create an enriching workplace.”, says Appaya Chenanda, Head, People & Perfor

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 19,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.3 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

