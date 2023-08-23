COMCAST RISE, A NATIONAL INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT AND STRENGTHEN SMALL BUSINESSES, AWARDS ANOTHER 100 PHILADELPHIA BUSINESSES WITH COMPREHENSIVE GRANT PACKAGES

Now in its third year, Comcast RISE celebrates having provided 13,500 businesses with more than $125 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants to date
In Philadelphia, Comcast RISE has awarded 716 businesses with $7 million in total grants and services since the program launched in 2020
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Comcast announced the names of the 100 additional businesses in Philadelphia that will receive comprehensive Comcast RISE grant packages, which include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule, and a technology makeover. The recipients are among more than 13,500 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program to date. In Philadelphia, Comcast RISE has awarded 716 businesses with $7 million in total grants and services since the program launched in 2020.
Comcast RISE is committed to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as community investment. The program was created to help businesses and their communities thrive, with a focus on economic growth.
Through the Comcast RISE program, Comcast has been able to strengthen the company’s partnerships with other local Philadelphia non-profits and capacity building organizations during the past three years, as all are committed to helping the city thrive.
The other cities from which recipients were chosen in this round of Comcast RISE include Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, and Portland, OR. A total of 100 grants per city, or 500 grants overall, were announced today and will be awarded in September 2023.
The following Philadelphia businesses have been selected to receive comprehensive grant packages:
- Cake Life Bake Shop LLC
- Planning 2 Perfection LLC
- Alchemize Fightwear LLC
- Shackamaxon Wines LLC
- Restorative Harmony Acupuncture
- I Knead Coffee Co. LLC
- MFR Consultants Inc
- Damon M. Constantinides
- Wolf of Broad Street RE Events
- Rays Reusables LLC
- Weaver House LLC
- Mi Casita Fairmount
- Intrins Inq LLC
- The Philly Shops LLC
- Zo et ik Couture LLC
- Sosuite Inc
- Farina Pasta and Noodle LLC
- Flakely LLC
- Minimal Chaos LLC
- Aardvark Pest Management Inc.
- Ok Food Century LLC
- IC Your Infants & Toddlers Day C
- Pseudonym Productions
- Pomelo LLC
- IntelliSys Solutions Group LLC
- Fergies Instructional Training F
- NaturallyNeat Cleaning Services
- Perfect Place Real Estate Co.
- CI Solutions LLC
- Kineics Dance Dynamics
- Jerrys On Front LLC
- Blooming Artist Studio
- Hobgoblin Hobbies LLC
- Soriyia Bridal
- PlayArts Inc
- Alpha Transports LLC
- Patrick Walden Psychotherapy
- Copper Hill Real Estate LLC
- Bario-Neal LLC
- PLAID LLC
- Tierra Mia Organic Nail Spa
- Global Modern Century LLC
- The Children’s Place Preschools
- Perfectly Flawless LLC
- Sheridan International Food Co.
- Global Synergies LLC
- DNT Hospitality Group INC
- Constitutional Guided Walking To
- PaperMill Foods LLC
- FRIEDA Philadelphia LLC
- PANT LLC
- Pacific Yoga LLC
- Lanni Giardina
- New Hong Kong Bakery INC
- Arts & Class LLC
- KSWCO LLC
- Thunder Mug Cafe LLC
- Flavorush LLC
- Tribu LLC
- Freebird Greenery
- Beneficial Multiservices LLC
- The Wellness Refinery LLC
- Angela Wolf Video LLC
- Bodine’s Auto Repair INC
- BK Partners LLC
- Bliss the salon LLC
- Homegrown Coffee and Creations 2
- Brilliant Stars Learning Center
- Tahara Health INC
- On Point Cuisine LLC
- Eagle Staffing Company
- Loni’s Under The Sea Daycare LLC
- R.P. Fishheads Inc
- Blackhart llc
- Flaunt Fitness LLC
- DanceFit Chestnut Hill
- Paradigm Gallery LLC
- Kims Market
- Perceptions Unlimited LLC
- Green Philly Company
- Voyage Investments INC
- Illustrating Progress
- Indigo Bleu Design Concepts LLC
- Nerdworks
- Kingdom Kiddies II
- Graffiti Removal Experts LLC
- Orenda LLC
- EDAY APP INC
- Good Stewardship Ventures LLC
- A & I Security LLC
- Philadelphia Food Experiences
- Take Time To Breathe LLC
- Red Pen Arts, LLC
- The Pink Lapel LLC
- Social Beast Enterprises LLC
- Coral Life, Inc.
- RPM Consulting Group LLC
- STBY Studio LLC
- Flat World Media Productions
- Zen Elements
“Opening my holistic wellness practice just before the pandemic brought many challenges including navigating the shift to telehealth, addressing the increasing need for mental health support for my clients – while maintaining my own mental health – and marketing my business in a new, unfamiliar environment,” said Justin Mendoza, owner of Intrins Inq. “As we continue to move forward, I am excited to be a Comcast RISE recipient and part of this resilient group of small business owners. For a company like Comcast to recognize my work feels really impactful. They’re making an investment in me and my community.”
“During the past two and a half years, we have listened to feedback and taken the learnings from this program and have found new ways to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses and entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of our economy and local communities,” said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer for Comcast Cable. “By offering grant packages that include complimentary marketing, technology, financial grants, business consulting, and entrepreneurship training, we can further our efforts to positively impact small businesses, into 2024 and beyond, and help them to shift from pandemic recovery to long-term growth.”
Comcast RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment. Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover. The program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities achieve stronger economic growth.
The grant packages include:
- CONSULTATION: Assessment of business and tactical planning; business to business coaching; and mentorship to advise on how to grow business.
- EDUCATION RESOURCES: Educational content and resources tailored specifically for entrepreneurs.
- MONETARY GRANT: $5,000 monetary grant to invest in growth and sustainability.
- CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA: Production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation, and 180-day media placement schedule.
- TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER: Computer equipment and Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services for 12 months.
In addition, any small business owner can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. Just say “Comcast RISE” into the X1 voice remote.
Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.
More information is available at www.ComcastRISE.com.
