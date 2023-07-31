Consumer NAS market size to grow by USD 28,222.02 million from 2022 to 2027| Increasing need for video surveillance systems drives the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The consumer NAS market size is set to grow by USD 28,222.02 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 12.11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing need for video surveillance systems is the major factor notably driving the market growth. Smart home security ranks as one of the most demanding applications of the Internet of Things (IoT). These security systems are controlled through a centralized home gateway with intelligent cloud-based services. The cloud network ensures user-friendly control for end-users and handles tasks like software updates and interoperability. Compared to on-premise solutions, cloud-based services offer cost advantages to end-users. As a result, more home users are adopting video surveillance services to enhance their physical security, leveraging the benefits of cloud services. Both residential and industrial consumers are installing surveillance cameras inside and outside their premises. For storing and processing the continuous 24/7 video feeds, NAS systems are becoming essential since DAS systems are inadequate. NAS systems provide the required storage capacity for high-quality videos (1080p) and offer remote access to stored data. Additionally, many NAS systems come with built-in features like automatic data backup, further enhancing the efficiency of video surveillance systems. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The consumer NAS market covers the following areas:

Consumer NAS market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Significant Consumer NAS Market Trends

The rise in the adoption of hybrid storage arrays is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Hybrid storage arrays provide organizations with increased flexibility in selecting the appropriate deployment model for different workloads or workgroups. The deployment of hybrid storage arrays offers three main advantages: improved data management, enhanced IT infrastructure management and flexibility, and enhanced security and compliance. These arrays combine flash drives and HDDs, with some NAS systems also supporting hybrid arrays. As a result, these trends are driving market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The NAS compatibility issue will be a major challenge hindering the market growth. Enterprises commonly adopt NAS systems to establish collaborative working environments that facilitate data sharing between peers. However, administrators encounter challenges in creating shared storage for users, both for shared folders and individual files, especially when accessing NAS systems remotely. The compatibility of NAS with different operating systems is crucial for small business storage operations. NAS systems have been found to have common issues, including command injection, buffer overflows, authentication bypasses and failures, cross-site request forgery, information disclosure, poor session management, and backdoor accounts. Vendors continually improve their products’ performance and address security vulnerabilities through patch updates. However, these minor issues in the small business environment can cause delays in business operations and impact productivity. For example, users often experience authentication-related issues while accessing NAS drives on an updated host system. Consequently, these factors may hinder the adoption of NAS systems during the forecast period.

Consumer NAS Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This Consumer Network Attached Storage Market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise, cloud, and hybrid), end-user (business and home), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. The on-premises consumer NAS solutions continue to be favoured in the global market due to their perceived enhanced security and the users’ ability to have complete control over the storage environment. These solutions offer advantages such as customizable storage capacity, automated backups, and data syncing across multiple devices. However, on-premises consumer NAS devices are expensive and require technical expertise for setup and maintenance. Additionally, there are limitations on the physical storage capacity, and hardware upgrades can be costly. Despite these challenges, on-premises NAS remains a popular choice for users seeking secure, reliable, and flexible storage solutions for personal or business needs. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the on-premises segment in the global consumer NAS market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Buffalo Americas Inc.

Buurst Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

D Link Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Drobo Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infortrend Technology Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nasuni Corp.

NEC Corp.

QNAP Systems Inc.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc

Synology Inc.

Western Digital Corp.

Vendors Offerings

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. – The company offers consumer NAS such as Drivestor 4 Pro, Nimbustor 2, and Lockestor 10 under the brand ASUSTOR Inc.

The company offers consumer NAS such as Drivestor 4 Pro, Nimbustor 2, and Lockestor 10 under the brand ASUSTOR Inc. Buffalo Americas Inc. – The company offers consumer NAS such as TeraStation 71210RH Series, TeraStation 5020 Series, and LinkStation 700 Series.

The company offers consumer NAS such as TeraStation 71210RH Series, TeraStation 5020 Series, and LinkStation 700 Series. D Link Corp. – The company offers Network Attached Storage 101.

Consumer NAS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28,222.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Buurst Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Drobo Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nasuni Corp., NEC Corp., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Synology Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

