Content Celebrating Recycling, Gardening, and Upcycling Drives Viewer Growth at Leading Global Digital Studio

TheSoul Publishing’s green focused content has generated more than one billion views

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With Earth Day 2022 upon us, leading global digital content studio TheSoul Publishing is spotlighting the success of its recycling, gardening and upcycling content. Not only have brands like 5-Minute Recycle and 5-Minute Green helped the studio generate more than one billion views around its green themed content in 2021, but they have also provided inspiration for reusing materials beyond their original purpose both in the name of creativity, and to be smarter about using limited resources.

More specifically, 5-Minute Recycle boasts more than twenty million subscribers on TikTok and YouTube. Following the popularity of green related content on their flagship crafts brand, 5-Minute Crafts, TheSoul created 5-Minute Recycle to lean into the hugely popular trend on social media, enabling viewers to find cool and creative ways to reuse items in their homes. The 5-Minute Recycle TikTok page currently has more than 750 million views since launch.

In addition, 5-Minute Green was launched as part of a TikTok’s Instructive Accelerator Program (IAP), an initiative designed to generate instructive and informative videos from a select group of 25 publishers. The channel provides viewers with instructions for gardening and caring for plants and has amassed more than 800 thousand followers and nearly 100M views since launch. Also, TheSoul Publishing’s planet related content is being featured on YouTube Kids’ special “Earth” section throughout the month of April. These examples are just a part of the studio’s incredible catalog of green content across all audiences.

“This type of content is really driving viewership growth at TheSoul Publishing. Our creative team loves the challenge of creating videos that both stimulate and entertain us at the same time. If the content inspires young people to consider changing some of their habits it’s an incredible bonus” said Michael Boccacino, TheSoul Publishing’s Director of Content Partnerships.

Below are some highlights and popular videos that exemplify that content celebrating recycling, gardening, and upcycling can also be incredibly entertaining. It’s all part of the story of how TheSoul is establishing itself as a leader in this growing category across social media:

Last year TheSoul’s recycling related content garnered more than 1B views with some specific videos leading the way:

views with some specific videos leading the way: Smart recycling decor ideas for your home ( 46M views, 5-Minute Crafts Family , Facebook)

Reuse Makeup Products || Cool Makeup Hacks And Beauty Tricks That Might Be Helpful ( 44M views, 5-Minute Crafts Recycle)

Two 5-Minute Crafts videos went viral in Nov´21: Surprising Plant Hacks ( 70M views) and How to transform a garden ( 46M views)

videos went viral in Nov´21: ( views) and ( views) Both videos ranked among the top Instagram videos by views in 2021, higher than the top videos by views from celebrities like Selena Gomez or Arianna Grande ( 30M and 33M views for their best performing videos respectively)

On TikTok, 5-Minute Recycle has quickly grown from 150k followers in April´20 to 8.8M followers in Mar´22, becoming one of the most successful recycling-related pages on the popular social platform. The channel’s plant and gardening hacks are very popular with some videos surpassing 10M views.



has quickly grown from followers in April´20 to followers in Mar´22, becoming one of the most successful recycling-related pages on the popular social platform. The channel’s are very popular with some videos surpassing views. On Snapchat, 5-Minute Crafts Recycle recently topped 1M subscribers.



recently topped subscribers. And across TikTok and Instagram , 5-Minute Green has gained 1M followers in less than one year since its launch.

