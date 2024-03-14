Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market size to grow by USD 67.67 billion from 2023-2027, 40% of market growth is expected in North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 67671.83 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.87% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 40%.

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 67,671.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 24.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Solution (Web performance optimization, Cloud security, and Media delivery), Type (Video CDNs and Non-video CDNs), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Significant market share growth is expected in the web performance optimization segment. It speeds up web page downloads across various devices, reducing latency through intelligent routing. Valued at USD 4,974.12 million in 2017, this segment continued to grow until 2021. Web performance optimization enhances user experience by delivering web content from the nearest server, reducing latency and improving website rankings on search engines like Google. This trend will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global content delivery network (cdn) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global content delivery network (cdn) market.

North America is poised to contribute 40% to global market growth, with Technavio analysts detailing regional trends and drivers. The region will experience moderately high market growth due to widespread internet penetration and increased smartphone and social media adoption. The US leads in revenue share, driven by rising mobile device usage, especially for video streaming applications. Investments in video CDNs by network operators and high video content streaming further boost CDN adoption in the US, driving market growth.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

The high server availability is notably driving market growth:

CDNs efficiently distribute online assets across regions, automatically routing content to available servers for minimized latency and enhanced user experience. They deliver dynamic content at high speeds and lower bandwidth, ensuring content requests are promptly met by routing to the nearest servers. With frequent video uploads on social media and organizations leveraging live events for website traffic, effective CDN solutions optimizing live content delivery are vital, driving global market growth.

Emphasis on content delivery clouds grows as traditional CDNs shift to cloud-based models, enhancing web application delivery and storage. Initiatives like Huawei’s cloud CDN service in India and MANRS CDN and Cloud Program support market growth, improving user experiences and securing internet hubs.

Shift from traditional CDNs to content delivery clouds is a major trend, enhancing web app delivery and storage capabilities. Huawei's cloud CDN launch in India and the MANRS CDN and Cloud Program bolster market growth, improving user web experiences and securing internet hubs.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)

Analyst Review:

The Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market offers CDN services that facilitate web content delivery, ensuring fast and reliable access to online content. Leveraging edge computing and cloud delivery networks, CDNs optimize network performance, enhance content caching, and manage data delivery efficiently. With the exponential growth of video streaming and the increasing demand for website acceleration, CDN providers play a crucial role in content distribution and media delivery worldwide.

CDN solutions focus on performance optimization, load balancing, and secure content delivery, ensuring seamless experiences for end-users. Multi-CDN strategies have emerged to further enhance content delivery reliability and scalability, mitigating network latency and improving content availability. CDN platforms and architectures employ edge servers, cache servers, and advanced content routing mechanisms to streamline content delivery protocols and ensure efficient data transmission.

Moreover, CDN integration and customization options enable organizations to tailor CDN solutions to their specific needs, optimizing content delivery efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Robust content delivery analytics and monitoring tools empower businesses to track performance metrics and manage CDN deployments effectively. As the digital landscape evolves, CDN technologies continue to evolve, offering scalable, flexible, and reliable solutions for content delivery across diverse industries and applications.

Market Overview:

The Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market offers CDN services, enabling efficient web content delivery and accelerating website performance. Leveraging edge computing and cloud delivery networks, CDNs optimize network performance, ensure secure content delivery, and manage traffic effectively. Video streaming and media delivery are facilitated through CDN solutions, which prioritize performance optimization and load balancing. Multi-CDN strategies enhance content delivery reliability and scalability, reducing network latency and improving content availability. CDN architectures employ edge servers and cache servers to streamline content caching and routing, optimizing content delivery protocols. CDN integration and customization options enable tailored solutions, enhancing content delivery efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Robust analytics and monitoring tools empower businesses to track performance metrics and manage CDN deployments effectively. As the digital landscape evolves, CDN technologies continue to innovate, offering scalable and reliable solutions for content delivery worldwide.

