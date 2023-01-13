COSRX's #SnailDuoShot TiKTok Challenge Scores Record-Breaking 100+ Million TikTok Views in a Month

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Derm favorite skincare brand COSRX has announced that their latest TikTok Challenge, #SnailDuoShot, racked up over 100+ million views in just a month.

In efforts to prove skincare is not just a boring routine, but a fun, exciting, self-care experience for all, from January 2022, COSRX launched a series of TikTok challenges featuring their all-time bestselling Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence.

Season 1 & 2 of the Snail Challenges #SlapSnail and #SnailDanceChallenge was a global success. It garnered hundreds of participants, including mega influencers like Dr. Shah, Hyram, Lexi Rivera, Andrew Davila and Ben Azelart. It also led to the snail essence being sold out across stores all over the world.

Season 3, the #SnailDuoShot challenge was also deemed a success after hitting over 100+ million views in just one month. On top of that, the brand’s main hashtag, #COSRX amassed a staggering 1.1+ billion views which has been increased over 459% compared to the start of the year.

For the third season, the brand released a specially created Snail Moment filter on TikTok for users in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. The filter was a hit with over 20K+ individuals making use of it. For countries where the filter was unavailable, participants were able to join the challenge by creating content on how the snail duo helps build a healthy skin barrier, the texture of the snail duo (Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream), reviews, skincare tips, and tricks along with the key hashtags #COSRX #SnailDuoShot #SkinBarrier #SlapSnail.

“To encourage participants to layer the snail duo – the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All-in-One Cream – to boost effectiveness and strengthen skin barrier, we released a specially created filter to show off the melted marshmallow texture of the snail duo and the snail kissed GLOW UP it gives and that’s what made our campaign a success. Because it is fun and easy! Just stretch, pull and pose to join the fun!” said the brand representative.” “Our snail essence’s popularity also contributed to the success of the challenge. It’s seen as a TikTok viral skincare product and is often sold out across stores worldwide” “Stay tuned for more exciting events with COSRX!” she added.

Social media users flooded the comment section to share their own thoughts and opinions, with one penning, “I need this. They are amazing.” To experience about this amazing Snail Duo, please visit https://www.cosrx.com/collections/snail-mucin.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore and Amazon.

