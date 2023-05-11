​CPN Talks Tough over Unprofessional Practices in IT Industry – TechEconomy

Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria) (CPN), has again warned quacks to stay away from the Nigeria information technology industry, TechEconomy can report.

Speaking on the sideline of preparations for this year’s CPN IT Assembly, Mr. Kola Jagun, the President/Chairman In-Council said that CPN is now entering the process of enforcements as enough awareness and advocacies have been made purge the industry of unprofessional and unethical practices.

Kola Jagun, President/Chairman In-Council of CPN

He said CPN was established in recognition of the increasing global prominence of Information Technology (IT) and its role as a driver of socio-economic development hence the Federal Government identified the need to put appropriate regulatory mechanism in place to ensure that growth and development in the IT sector occurs within an atmosphere that is devoid of quackery, arbitrary practice and lack of standard.

Accordingly, Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria), [CPN] was established through Act No 49 of 1993. The Act was passed into law on 10th of June and gazetted on the 9th of August that year.

“It is a corporate entity that is charged with the regulation, control and supervision of the computing profession and practice in Nigeria in line with Section 1 (2) of the Act.

“The CPN hereinafter referred to as Council is under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Education, with the National Assembly having/performing oversight functions over it.

“We have carried out adequate advocacies and enlightenments in the past on why many of these people should regularize their IT practice. We are getting to the stage of enforcement because we would want to continue to witness quackery which makes mockery of professional practitioners. Enough is enough”, he said.

In his contributions, Dr. Essien Eyo, Vice President and Vice Chairman In-Council of CPN, said the Body is solely responsible for the determination of the standards of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become members of the computing profession and improve those standards from time to time as circumstances may permit.

“CPN has the mandate to secure, in accordance with the provision of the Act, the establishment and maintenance of a register of persons seeking to be registered under the Act to practice the computing profession and the publication from time to time of the list of such persons.

“Consequently, the Council is responsible for the following among other things:

a. Determining academic and professional standards in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology and other related disciplines.

b. Accreditation of institutions’ courses and programmes as well as evaluation of certificates in computing and other related disciplines.

c. Conducting professional examinations

d. Organization, control and supervision of computing practice in Nigeria

e. Screening of individuals seeking to be registered to engage in the sale or use of computing facilities and the provision of professional services in computing in the country.

f. Ensuring high computing professional Ethics and Standards.

g. Creation and sustenance of local and international contacts for the numerous members of the profession.

h. Regulate charges for specific professional services and facilities.

i. Publication of the Register of Computer Professionals and other professional works like journals, books, magazines and newsletters.

“The Act 49 of 1993, referred to above, makes it mandatory for all persons and organizations seeking to engage, or are engaged in IT training/Education, sale and/or use of computing facilities, and the provision of professional services in computational or related machinery in Nigeria to be registered by the Council and licensed to carry out such activities”.

Dr. Eyo added that efforts are being made to ensure that the supervising Ministry and other stakeholders continue to develop criteria for skills development in accordance with the demands of the present and the future workplace.







