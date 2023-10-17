Credit Sesame, A Leading Fintech Platform, Announces Money 20/20 Participation, Following Launches of Several Innovations in Fintech

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Credit Sesame , a leading financial technology company, is proud to announce its participation at Money 20/20, one of the world’s largest financial gatherings, in Las Vegas October 22-25. The company’s participation comes on the heels of several product announcements, including the launch of its new AI-Powered Sesame Ring, and all-new Sesame Credit Builder Banking.

Money 20/20 is a premier global event that brings together the brightest minds and innovators in the financial technology industry to explore cutting-edge trends, share insights, and forge new connections. Adrian Nazari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Credit Sesame will be available for meetings and interviews to share his expertise in fintech and the future of AI-powered personal finance. Credit Sesame has had continued robust growth and its unique role in helping consumers and its expanding community of over 18 million members navigate the intricate landscape of credit and finances during a period marked by escalating interest rates, inflation and credit card debt.

To access the most updated information on Credit Sesame, visit www.CreditSesame.com. For interested media and investors requesting meetings, please contact Isabel Padilla at isabel@creditsesame.com.

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame is a financial wellness platform leveraging the latest technology, AI and analytics to help consumers achieve better financial health and stability and create better opportunities for themselves and their families. Credit Sesame has helped millions of consumers improve their credit scores, increase their approval odds, lower their cost of credit, save money and get credit for their everyday debit purchases. Strong credit health leads to better financial health and stability, and Credit Sesame’s all in one app helps accelerate consumers’ credit and financial wellness in one place. Credit Sesame is funded by leading institutional and strategic investors. It currently operates in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Credit Sesame, visit www.creditsesame.com and follow on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kate Laursen

2036105879

367067@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-sesame-a-leading-fintech-platform-announces-money-2020-participation-following-launches-of-several-innovations-in-fintech-301958514.html

SOURCE Credit Sesame

