Cresset Partners Has Launched Evergreen Private Credit Fund

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cresset Partners has launched the Cresset Partners Private Credit Fund, LLC (the “Fund”). The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of private senior secured loans, among other private credit opportunities, with the objective of delivering consistent income and strong downside management.

Private credit is a resilient “all-weather strategy,” meaning that it has the potential to generate more attractive risk-adjusted returns relative to traditional fixed income markets, through various economic and market cycles. The Fund will focus on predominantly U.S. middle-market borrowers with EBITDAs between $10 million and $100 million.

Senior secured loans provide a natural and effective hedge against inflation and rising interest rates due to the floating-rate coupon that are typically associated with private loans. Recent market volatility has led to spread widening, providing a compelling environment to deploy capital into private credit. In addition, strong tailwinds exist for private credit due to the significant amount of “dry powder” that remains within private equity funds, providing for a sustained private credit opportunity environment for the foreseeable future.

Cresset has partnered with experienced credit managers to invest through customized vehicles and joint ventures to create a highly diversified portfolio of senior secured loans. Capitalizing on Cresset’s scale, investors will benefit from significantly enhanced economic efficiencies to deliver higher cash yields and net returns to investors.

“We are incredibly excited about our private credit fund offering. The demand for private credit continues to grow, driven by the attractive merits of direct lending for both borrowers and investors who lend to private companies. This growing, $1 trillion asset class represents a significant opportunity for our investors,” said Executive Managing Director Kevin O’Donnell. “Cresset has utilized our significant scale, along with our deep industry relationships and strong reputation, to provide investors with an institutional-quality solution to invest in private credit.”

About Cresset Partners

Cresset Partners is a private investment firm focused on providing its investors with access to investment opportunities in private companies, real estate, private credit, private equity secondaries, and venture capital. We focus on building outstanding, lasting partnerships by investing long-term capital, resources, and expertise to create sustainable value. We believe that long-term investing creates better alignment and reduces risk and inefficiencies, leading to better outcomes for all shareholders. Cresset Partners was founded in 2018 and has more than $2.6 billion in commitments (as of 11/01/2022) across real estate, private equity, private credit, and venture capital. Learn more at https://cressetpartners.com.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisers.

