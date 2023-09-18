Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market to grow by USD 9.21 billion between 2021 – 2026 | Growth Driven by Profitability of Cryptocurrency mining ventures – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cryptocurrency mining hardware market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9.21 billion. The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures drives the cryptocurrency mining hardware market. Mining cryptocurrency is a slow and cumbersome process that is not profitable on a small scale. The adoption of cryptocurrency cloud mining is growing and in cloud-mining, customers invest in a cloud-hosted cryptocurrency mining venture, which transfers a certain share of the earned cryptocurrency to its customers. Furthermore, factors like the profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures will lead to the entry of several small-scale cryptocurrency mining ventures that will adopt cloud mining. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the cryptocurrency mining hardware market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge – Volatility in the value of cryptocurrency challenges the growth of the cryptocurrency mining hardware market. The value of cryptocurrency is extremely volatile, which leads to investors not including cryptocurrency in their financial portfolios. Furthermore, factors like the lack of transaction charges, position charges, trade posting fees, and regulations on trading platforms also cause volatility in the value of cryptocurrency . Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the cryptocurrency mining market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The cryptocurrency mining hardware market is segmented by Product (ASIC and GPU) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the ASIC segment will be significant during the forecast period. These solutions are used to process and record the transaction of cryptocurrencies efficiently. Furthermore, they are built to solve a single hash algorithm. For instance, a Bitcoin mining ASIC -based hardware solution can only mine Bitcoin . Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the ASIC segment of the cryptocurrency mining market during the forecast period.

46% of the global market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Bitfury Group Ltd., BitMain Technologies Holding Co., Bolonminer, Canaan Inc., Ebang International Holdings Inc., GMO Internet Inc., Goldshell, Helium Systems Inc., HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., INNOSILICON Technology Ltd., Intel Corp., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Riot Blockchain Inc., Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, Spondoolies Ltd., Unruly Technologies Ltd.

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and Ireland Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Bitfury Group Ltd., BitMain Technologies Holding Co., Bolonminer, Canaan Inc., Ebang International Holdings Inc., GMO Internet Inc., Goldshell, Helium Systems Inc., HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., INNOSILICON Technology Ltd., Intel Corp., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Riot Blockchain Inc., Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, Spondoolies Ltd., and Unruly Technologies Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

