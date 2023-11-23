CTM, Huawei and M.U.S.T. collaborate to launch cross-regional "5G Smart Campus"

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Addressing the smart campus development needs in Macau SAR, China, CTM has partnered with Huawei and the Macau University of Science and Technology (M.U.S.T.), to establish the first Smart Campus Private Network in Macau SAR, China, and also the first cross-regional solutions between Mainland China and Macau SAR China, which rides on the high security of CTM 5G networks, providing a safe and mobile network environment for scientific research in school.

Utilizing Huawei’s pioneering 5G Mobile VPN solution, the 5G Smart Campus Network empowers teachers and students to securely access the campus’ intranet with high-speed capabilities regardless of their physical location via the 5G network. The network ensures data remains within the campus’ private network, enhancing the protection of sensitive data. The solution facilitates academic research and enhances user experience. Additionally, the solution extended to support with international roaming, allowing seamless access to the campus intranet for teachers and students abroad.

The solution also supports the scientific research of the Macau Science-1 satellite project. This solution addresses the limitations of the current data transmission method between ground stations by establishing a cross-regional 5G Private Network. Enhancing speed, security, and large bandwidth, it elevates the accuracy and efficiency of planetary magnetic field data collection for the Macau Science-1 satellite project, providing strong support to the research teams located at the M.U.S.T. in Macau SAR, China, also the ground stations located in Xi-An and Ning-Bo in Mainland China. This pioneering 5G application will not only contribute to Macau’s aerospace research but also allow Macau SAR, China to shine at the intercity event.

The project clinched the first prize in the 6th “Bloom Cup“ 5G Application Competition organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China and was awarded the Best International Application Award among the applications from 23 countries and regions worldwide.

Dr. Tong Ka Lok, Vice-President of M.U.S.T. highlighted that “5G Smart Campus” is an innovation project that combines 5G technology and campus infrastructure, as well as an innovative demonstration for the promotion and adoption of 5G technology in Macau SAR, China. M.U.S.T. has continued to increase investment in information infrastructure, established a modern data center, developed the system architecture of large platforms and micro-services, and achieved Wi-Fi 6 network coverage throughout the campus, which lays a solid foundation for the construction of the “5G Smart Campus”.

Ms. Ebel Cham, Commercial Vice-President of CTM said that since the launch of 5G services, CTM has popularized smart application scenarios under a 5G cloud network integration through its “Three Networks, Four Centers and One Platform” smart city comprehensive infrastructure. The collaboration enhances the safety and convenience of connecting to the campus intranet and applications by CTM 5G network across Macau SAR, China. Meanwhile, CTM will waive the 5G data usage when connecting to intranet and campus applications within Mainland China, Macau SAR, China, and Hong Kong SAR, China.

