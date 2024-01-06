Current Backyard Electrifies Outdoor Cooking with Launch of Game-Changing Grill & Griddle

CES Innovation Award Honoree to Exhibit at CES® 2024; Visit Booth CP-14, Central Plaza

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Current Backyard will introduce the new fully Wi-Fi enabled Current Model G Dual-Zone Electric Grill and Current Model G Electric Griddle at CES from January 9-12, at Booth CP-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Plaza.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Current Backyard booth for daily food demos, and on January 10 from 3-5 pm to experience the future of grilling with celebrity chef Esther Choi . Chef Choi will showcase the incredible connected features of the grill, while cooking an exclusive recipe. Media can also preview the grill at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on January 7 at the Mandalay Bay at table 500 from 5-8:30 pm.

A CES Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Home category from the Consumer Technology Association ( CTA ), Current Backyard is addressing the demand for smart home connectivity in backyard spaces. The connected nature of the grill and griddle provide ease in obtaining superior cooking results for users of all culinary skill levels.

“CES represents the best of what’s new in tech and also the start of Current’s journey to reimagine electric grilling,” says Tom Penner, Current Backyard CEO. “As a new brand committed to elevating outdoor living with smart-enabled cooking devices, we are thrilled to introduce Current at CES.”

Products to see at CES include:

Current Model G Dual-Zone Electric Grill

Performance : The grill will be the only full-size 110V electric grill on the market that reaches a max searing temperature of 700 degrees, surpassing the leading gas grill brand by 150 degrees.

: The grill will be the only full-size 110V electric grill on the market that reaches a max searing temperature of 700 degrees, surpassing the leading gas grill brand by 150 degrees. Precision : Ready to cook in just 10 minutes, the grill’s patented cooking system allows for precise, even temperatures across the entire cooking surface with fewer flare-ups than gas grills.

: Ready to cook in just 10 minutes, the grill’s patented cooking system allows for precise, even temperatures across the entire cooking surface with fewer flare-ups than gas grills. Complete Control : Fully Wi-Fi enabled cooking system, complete with the Current Backyard app allows you to monitor and control the grill from anywhere. With three distinct usage modes — from complete manual mode to internal temp guides and grilling guides to step-by-step instructions and recipes curated by our professional chefs — foolproof results are at your fingertips.

: Fully Wi-Fi enabled cooking system, complete with the Current Backyard app allows you to monitor and control the grill from anywhere. With three distinct usage modes — from complete manual mode to internal temp guides and grilling guides to step-by-step instructions and recipes curated by our professional chefs — foolproof results are at your fingertips. Dual-Zone Cooking : Offering dual-zone flexibility for independent cooking zones, its anodized aluminum cooktops can sear at high temperatures, even in cold environments or with the lid open—unprecedented for electric grills.

: Offering dual-zone flexibility for independent cooking zones, its anodized aluminum cooktops can sear at high temperatures, even in cold environments or with the lid open—unprecedented for electric grills. SmartClean : It also features a SmartClean mode, which can be activated through the app or via the grill.

: It also features a SmartClean mode, which can be activated through the app or via the grill. Additional Features: The grill includes meat probes and versatile flavor trays, which allow users to add flavor with water, wood chips or pellets to generate steam or smoke.

Current Model G Electric Griddle

Performance : The griddle heats up to 600 degrees and is larger, hotter and faster heating than any other electric griddle in the category.

: The griddle heats up to 600 degrees and is larger, hotter and faster heating than any other electric griddle in the category. Auto-Seasoning : The only griddle with an Auto-Seasoning setting, users can re-season the griddle with just the touch of a button and a quick swipe of oil.

: The only griddle with an Auto-Seasoning setting, users can re-season the griddle with just the touch of a button and a quick swipe of oil. Precision : The griddle’s patented cooking system allows for precise, even temperatures across the entire cooking surface.

: The griddle’s patented cooking system allows for precise, even temperatures across the entire cooking surface. Complete Control: Fully Wi-Fi enabled cooking system, complete with the Current Backyard app allows you to monitor and control the grill from anywhere. With three distinct usage modes — from complete manual mode to internal temp guides and grilling guides to step-by-step instructions and recipes curated by our professional chefs — foolproof results are at your fingertips.

In addition to being tech-forward, the grill and griddle are also sustainability driven. There are zero emissions at the point of use, making the grill six times more energy efficient than the traditional gas grill and the griddle four times more energy efficient than the traditional gas griddle (consumption calculation based on cost per kWh and when compared to the Char-Broil 3B Performance Grill and Char-Broil 3B Griddle).

The grill and griddle will ship to consumers starting February 5. Retail prices start at $899 for the grill and $799 for the griddle. Consumers can customize their unit online at Current Backyard with three colorways and various upgrade features, including full cabinets, storage lockers and more.

For more information, please visit Current Backyard . The full press kit is available here .

About Current Backyard:

Established in 2023 and backed by W. C. Bradley Co., Current Backyard is seamlessly integrating technology, uncompromising design, and industry-leading performance into state-of-the-art products and experiences to elevate outdoor living. Current Backyard believes the backyard should be an oasis of flavor and fun with family and friends — and that with smarter technology connecting those elements, our customers’ outside space can become their home’s favorite place. Current Backyard is redefining the landscape for those in search of an electric grilling experience with unparalleled results. Welcome to the unexpectedly electric lifestyle of Current Backyard, where new-wave tech enables next-level precision, control, confidence and enjoyment.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces24.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0014V00003wZmTTQA0.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/current-backyard-electrifies-outdoor-cooking-with-launch-of-game-changing-grill–griddle-302027696.html

SOURCE Current Backyard, LLC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

