Curriki & Komodo Technologies announce transformational tool that enables the recording and delivery of interactive videos to learners around the globe

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Curriki and Komodo Technologies are pleased to announce the first screen recording tool that enables anyone/everyone to produce high quality, interactive video experiences. The collaboration combines Curriki’s innovative approach to educational content authoring and distribution with Komodo Technologies’ cutting edge screencasting platform. Educators now have a simple and elegant recording solution, and students no longer need to sacrifice quality to learn in hybrid or remote environments.

“We created Komodo Technologies so teams can collaborate efficiently, even in remote and hybrid learning environments. CurrikiStudio takes Komodo to the next level. Its powerful interactivity features enable the seamless publishing of videos created in Komodo directly into Learning platforms. We are excited about this collaboration, and we firmly believe that our efforts will greatly amplify learning.” – Khanan Grauer, Komodo Technologies CEO

“Curriki is transforming the way educational content is created, distributed, and experienced so that every learner, everywhere, has access to high quality interactive learning opportunities. By integrating Komodo’s screencasting technology, an author’s power to create engaging, interactive, and impactful learning content becomes limitless – we could not be more proud of our collaboration with such an innovative team.” – Pam Schaffer, Curriki CEO

To learn more and see the power of the Curriki/Komodo collaboration, please visit https://komododecks.com/recordings/LiPF1xxpTLTHUoLd7V4m

About Curriki: Founded in 2006 by Scott McNealy (co-founder and former CEO of Sun Microsystems), Curriki is a non-profit organization that has revolutionized how digital learning content gets created, distributed and shared. In July 2020, Curriki launched CurrikiStudio, a full-service learning authoring suite designed for the creation and distribution of dynamic and engaging instructional content to engage learners in a more meaningful way. Without any coding knowledge required, CurrikiStudio makes every aspect of the process simpler, faster, and affordable. https://www.curriki.org/

About Komodo Technologies: Founded in 2019 by Khanan Grauer, a seasoned technology executive with deep ties to ed-tech, Komodo was born to provide organizations and individuals with an easy and innovative way to capture and distribute content via asynchronous recording technology. Komodo Technologies’ platform took off and was pivotal to educators and renowned virologists to disseminate crucial information promptly. Today, Komodo Technologies’ products serve world-class organizations by deep integration with existing organizational technology environments that ultimately empowers staff to operate efficiently in hybrid working environments. https://komododecks.com/

