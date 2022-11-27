Cyber Monday Blockbuster Deal – 40% OFF on all new Appy Pie app subscriptions

HAMPTON, Va., Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With Cyber Monday around the corner, it is time for the biggest discounts from Appy Pie. As a part of this deal, all new subscribers on Appy Pie’s app builder get 40% off, a free domain name, a free customized business email, a free app promotion landing page, and premium support every step of the way. All one needs to do is use the coupon “THANKS40” at the time of checkout to avail of all these amazing benefits.

Appy Pie’s app builder lets anyone create their own app with just an internet-connected device. The platform is perfect for those who do not have any experience with technology or knowledge of programming. The platform has always been open about its mission to democratize technology by making it affordable and accessible. Now, with this brand new Cyber Monday deal, the platform has made the app development dream achievable to more people than ever!

Abhinav Girdhar, founder and CEO of Appy Pie, said, “Thanksgiving is the time to be thankful, and we are thankful to the 10 million strong community of happy clients. This Cyber Monday deal aims to grow our community and extend the awesome advantages of making an app in the no-code way.” He further added, “This is a complete package, where you get to build a professional virtual identity for your business, and you get an app, a customized domain, custom professional work emails, landing pages for app promotion, and premium, round-the-clock support.”

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie , a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie’s App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally ( G2 ) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes ( Capterra ). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world ( GetApp ).

For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/app-builder/appmaker

Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

[email protected]

+1 888 322 7617

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyber-monday-blockbuster-deal—40-off-on-all-new-appy-pie-app-subscriptions-301687093.html

SOURCE Appy Pie