CyberLogitec completed implementation of OPUS Stowage at Pan Continental Shipping

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal, and logistics operations technologies announced that OPUS Stowage had been successfully implemented at Pan Continental Shipping, a container shipping liner specializing in Korea, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia shipping lines. The Introduction of OPUS Stowage at Pan Continental Shipping attracted notice since it’s been a replacement of the previously applied other company’s product.

OPUS Stowage is a vessel stowage planning solution that aims to maximize container vessel’s loading capacity and minimize loading/unloading time. With various functions offered in OPUS Stowage, Pan Continental Shipping could establish the work process to reduce stowage planning work time and to maximize loading/unloading productivity under the circumstance of the increase in stowage planning work and complex and various container stowage constraint conditions. Under the circumstance of the increase in stowage planning work and container stowage constraint conditions which are getting more complex and various, Pan Continental Shipping could establish the work process to reduce stowage planning work time and to maximize loading/unloading productivity with offered various functions in OPUS Stowage.

“In compliance with preparing rapidly changing maritime market environment, promoting new system introduction is under process, and the introduction of OPUS Stowage is a part of it. With the interface between OPUS Stowage and the legacy system of Pan Continental Shipping, it is expected to reduce stowage planning time and to remarkably improve work productivity by prevention of human error such as dangerous cargo loading errors.” said Sungbum-Park, Vessel Operation Team Leader of Pan Continental Shipping.

“OPUS Stowage provides essential application functions and various report functions which are processed by utilizing stowage planning information. Especially semi-automated planning function through the interface to Container Booking Forecast(CBF) in the legacy system of Pan Continental Shipping reduce the working time compared to the previous dramatically, and this function supports maximizing the efficiency in stowage planning work of Pan Continental Shipping.” said Sung Jun Kim, Vice President of CyberLogitec.

About Pan Continental Shipping

Pan Continental Shipping has been established under the name of Dong Sung Shipping and started shipping agency business in 1969. In 1975, it merged Sam Hyop Shipping which was MOL’s shipping agency in Korea. Then, it changed company name to Hyopsung Shipping in 1976. In 1981, it has started liner transportation business after purchased two container feeder vessels and started container liner service in Korea-Japan line. It changed company name to Pan Continental Shipping in 1983. Since then, the company provides on time liner transportation service to Korea-Japan, Korea-China, China–Japan and Vietnam & Thailand lines with seven container vessels.

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands. As a worldwide leader in the maritime, port, and logistics industry, our flexible, end-to-end solutions and consulting services help the industry adapt quickly to the market’s evolving needs.

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cyberlogitec-completed-implementation-of-opus-stowage-at-pan-continental-shipping-301879136.html

SOURCE CyberLogitec

