Cyborg jellyfish have a swimming cap and electric propulsion system

This time lapse shows the cyborg jellyfish swimming Simon R. Anuszczyk and John O. Dabiri

A cyborg jellyfish equipped with a swimming cap and an electric propulsion system can swim at four times its natural speed, and could be used for deep-sea exploration.

John Dabiri at the California Institute of Technology and his colleagues had previously shown that a live jellyfish with neuron-stimulating electronics could swim nearly three times faster than a non-augmented jellyfish in a laboratory setting.

Now, Dabiri and his team have given the creatures a further upgrade in the form of a streamlined plastic cap…