Cyngn to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced that it will present at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024 event on January 24, 2024 at 11:00 – 11:25 a.m. local time (10:00 – 10:25 am EST). Cyngn’s Chief Financial Officer Don Alvarez will provide an overview of the company and updates on its latest commercial successes.

Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 11:00 – 11:25 a.m. local time (10:00 – 10:25 a.m. EST)

Condada Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Speaker: Don Alvarez, Chief Financial Officer

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Investor/Media Contact: Bill Ong, bill@cyngn.com ; 650-204-1551

