Danaher and Veralto to Webcast Investor and Analyst Meeting

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) will host a live video webcast of Veralto’s Investor and Analyst Meeting on September 6, 2023 beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. CT. The event, which will provide a comprehensive overview of Veralto and its operating segments, will be held at Videojet’s facility in Wood Dale, Illinois and hosted by Veralto President & CEO Jennifer L. Honeycutt. A link to the webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Danaher’s website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading “Events & Presentations.” Additional materials regarding Veralto’s historical financial performance will also be posted to the same section of Danaher’s website. A replay of the video webcast will be available following the presentation.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher’s globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

ABOUT VERALTO

With annual sales of nearly $5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands are building on a long-established legacy of innovation and customer trust to create a safer, cleaner, more vibrant future. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts our global team of 16,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World’s Most Vital Resources™.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-and-veralto-to-webcast-investor-and-analyst-meeting-301915341.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

