Danbatta Condoles Families of former Minister Gwadabe, BUK Registrar – TechEconomy

Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), recently, led a delegation of top officials of the Commission on condolence visits to the families of two prominent Nigerians who recently passed away.

The visits were to the families of the late Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, former Minister of Labour, and the Registrar of Bayero University, Jamil Ahmed Salim, who both died recently in Kano.

During the visits, Danbatta commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

Professor Umar Danbatta, The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) with a former Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura at the residence of the Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, former Minister of Labour during a condolence visit.

He described the late Alhaji Musa Gwadabe and the Registrar of Bayero University, Kano as patriotic Nigerians who contributed immensely to the development of the country in various capacities.

According to him, the loss of such great minds is not only a loss to their families but also to the entire nation. He, however, urged the families to take solace in the fact that their loved ones lived exemplary lives and left indelible marks in the sands of time.

He said, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Alhaji Musa Gwadabe and the Registrar of Bayero University, Kano. They were great Nigerians who made remarkable contributions to the development of our dear country. They will be greatly missed.”

He added, “We pray that the Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest and gives their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The families of the deceased expressed their gratitude to the NCC boss.

Danbatta also paid a similar visit to the Vice Chancellor of the BUK, Prof Sagir Adamu Abbas who equally expressed gratitude for the visit.







Advertisements







