Data center cooling solutions market to grow by 21.79% Y-O-Y in 2023; Customer-centered solutions will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Data center cooling solutions market insights –
- Vendors: 15+, Including Aermec Spa, Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asetek AS, Black Box Corp., Chilldyne, Citec International, Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Engineered Fluids Inc., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Immersion Cooling, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motivair Corp., Nortek Inc., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv Holdings Co., Delta Electronics Inc., among others
- Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application (Air conditioning, Economizers, Cooling towers, Chillers, and Others), Technique (Air-based cooling and Liquid-based cooling), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
In 2017, the data center cooling solutions market was valued at USD 6,601.52 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,171.24 million. The data center cooling solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 27,954.87 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 24.36% according to Technavio.
Data center cooling solutions market – Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Data center cooling solutions market – Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Aermec Spa – The company offers data center cooling solutions such as chilled water, direct expansion, and indirect evaporative air cooling technologies.
- Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. – The company offers data center cooling solutions such as SmartCool ONE, SmartCool, and SmartCool iDrive.
- AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd. – The company offers data center cooling solutions such as Optima adjustable temperature and humidity control.
- Alfa Laval Corporate AB – The company offers data center cooling solutions for traditional mechanical cooling.
Data center cooling solutions market – Market dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Increased demand for data centers
- Need to reduce OPEX
- Growing use of free cooling technique
Key challenges –
- Environmental concerns
- Increasing water consumption by data centers
- Lack of technical expertise
The data center cooling solutions market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this data center cooling solutions market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center cooling solutions market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the data center cooling solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the data center cooling solutions industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center cooling solutions market vendors
Related Reports:
The data center cooling market in India has the potential to grow by USD 775.85 million during 2020-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.49%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by technique (liquid-based cooling and air-based cooling), architecture (room cooling and rack and row cooling), and cooling system (air conditioners, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and others).
The evaporative cooling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,010 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (indirect evaporative cooling, direct evaporative cooling, and two-stage evaporative cooling), application (industrial, confinement farming, residential, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
|
Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
178
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.36%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 27,954.87 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
21.79
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aermec Spa, Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asetek AS, Black Box Corp., Chilldyne, Citec International, Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Engineered Fluids Inc., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Immersion Cooling, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motivair Corp., Nortek Inc., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Delta Electronics Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
