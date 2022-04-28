DCMS spent 75% more on data scientists in 2021

Investments in data scientists by the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) continue to increase rapidly.

The data, retrieved by the Parliament Street think tank, shows that DCMS has spent an estimated £20,606,100 on data scientist and data analyst roles between 2017 and 2021.

Niall Crosby, CEO of AG Grid, commented:

“Today’s digital world creates a lot of data, and the ability to process, understand, and make decisions based on this data is very important. Investing in data analytics will enable the Department of Culture, Media and Sport to operate more efficiently. I am delighted to see the investment the government is making in this area.”

Last year saw record investment in data scientist/analyst roles. Around £7,383,000 was spent by DCMS in 2021 on bolstering its talent; a 75 percent increase over 2020 when an estimated £4,213,800 was spent.

Here’s the full breakdown:

Year Full-time equivalent analysts Average salary Estimated cumulative salaries 2021 150 £49,220.00 £7,383,000.00 2020 90 £46,820.00 £4,213,800.00 2019 80 £45,955.00 £3,676,400.00 2018 50 £45,030.00 £2,251,500.00 2017 70 £44,020.00 £3,081,400.00

As of 2021, DCMS employs around 150 full-time staff relating to data science.

(Photo by Colin Watts on Unsplash)

