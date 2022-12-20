 Posted in Latest News

DeepMind’s AI cuts energy costs for cooling buildings

 December 20, 2022  Leave a Comment on DeepMind’s AI cuts energy costs for cooling buildings

Research firm DeepMind has built an AI to optimise cooling systems in buildings. In tests, it reduced energy usage by around 10 per cent

Technology



20 December 2022

By Jeremy Hsu

AI could help cool university buildings

Shutterstock/Jacob Boomsma

Artificial intelligence could help cool buildings more efficiently. London-based research firm DeepMind trained an AI to minimise energy usage while controlling building cooling systems under different weather conditions.

“A key benefit of using AI in a [building] climate control system is that it is constantly monitoring and adapting to the changing world,” says Jerry Luo at DeepMind.

DeepMind worked with Google and Trane Technologies, a manufacturer of building control systems, to develop an AI for controlling cooling systems at university campus buildings and a mixed-used …

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *