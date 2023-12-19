Defense Cybersecurity Market worth $49.4 billion by 2028 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Defense Cybersecurity Market is estimated to be USD 36.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 49.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Defense cybersecurity refers to the comprehensive set of practices, technologies, and strategies implemented to protect military networks, systems, and sensitive information from cyber threats. In the realm of national security, where warfare has extended into the digital domain, defense cybersecurity plays a pivotal role in safeguarding critical infrastructure, military operations, and classified data. The advantages of a robust defense cybersecurity framework are manifold.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 36.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 49.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Security, End User, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Shortage of skilled personnel Key Market Opportunities Boost in international collaborations Key Market Drivers Expanding cyberattacks across various defense industries

Firstly, it ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive information, preventing unauthorized access or manipulation by malicious actors. Secondly, defense cybersecurity enhances the resilience of military systems against a wide array of cyber threats, including espionage, sabotage, and data breaches. Additionally, it bolsters national security by safeguarding communication channels, command and control systems, and weapons systems from cyber-attacks that could compromise operational effectiveness.

Based on Offering, Software and Services segment is expected to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period.

The offering segment has been segmented into Hardware, and Software and Services. While hardware is crucial for building a secure foundation, the dynamic nature of cyber threats demands equally agile and adaptable software solutions. The Software and Services segment encompasses a wide array of offerings, including advanced threat intelligence, machine learning algorithms, behavioral analytics, and secure software applications. Military organizations are increasingly investing in sophisticated software solutions that can autonomously detect, analyze, and respond to evolving cyber threats in real time. The development and deployment of these cutting-edge software technologies play a critical role in staying ahead of adversaries who employ ever-changing tactics.

Based on End User, Navy segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Defense cybersecurity within the naval industry is poised to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period for several compelling reasons. The naval sector is expected to acquire the highest market share in the defense cybersecurity market due to several distinctive factors specific to maritime operations and naval infrastructure. Navies around the world are increasingly relying on advanced technologies, networked systems, and digitized communication for their operations, making them particularly susceptible to cyber threats. As naval forces embrace digital transformation, the need to secure maritime communication networks, control systems, and naval assets becomes paramount, driving the demand for specialized cybersecurity solutions.

Based on Security Type, the Application security segment will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on Security Type the defense cybersecurity industry has been segmented into Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security and Cloud Security. Application Security will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Application security is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the defense cybersecurity market due to the increasing reliance on complex software applications within military systems and operations. In the modern defense landscape, applications play a pivotal role in managing a wide array of tasks, ranging from command-and-control systems to intelligence analysis, logistics, and communication. As military organizations embrace digital transformation, the need to secure these applications against cyber threats becomes a critical imperative.

One key driver is the proliferation of mission-critical and data-intensive applications used in defense operations. These applications often handle sensitive information, and vulnerabilities in their code or architecture can be exploited by adversaries to compromise the integrity and confidentiality of military data. The defense sector’s heightened awareness of the risks associated with application vulnerabilities is driving a surge in demand for advanced application security solutions.

Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate and acquire the highest market share in the defense cybersecurity sector due to a combination of strategic, technological, and economic factors. Firstly, the region is home to some of the world’s most technologically advanced and innovation-driven nations, including the United States and Canada. The United States, in particular, possesses a formidable military infrastructure and is a global leader in defense technology. The significant investments in research and development, coupled with a strong defense industrial base, contribute to the development and deployment of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

The prevalence of advanced military capabilities, including sophisticated weapon systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and integrated command and control systems, necessitates robust cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats. As the U.S. Department of Defense and other defense agencies modernize their capabilities, the demand for state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions to safeguard these critical assets continues to grow.

Key Players-

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Leidos (US), IBM (US), Thales (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon technologies (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), CACI International Inc (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), SAIC (US), and ASGN Incorporated (US), are some of the leading companies in the defense cybersecurity companies. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

