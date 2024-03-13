Deloitte Tohmatsu and Persefoni Begin Partnership in the Area of GHG Emissions Management

Companies Strengthen Support for Emissions Accounting, Management, and Disclosure

TOKYO and TEMPE, Ariz., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Persefoni Japan G.K. announces partnership with Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting LLC, a member of Deloitte Tohmatsu Group (Deloitte Tohmatsu), to manage clients’ carbon emissions. Persefoni and Deloitte Tohmatsu will begin a system implementation from strategic concepts to management and disclosure.

Strategic partnership leverages the strengths of both companies to efficiently implement decarbonization strategies

In recent years, companies have been focusing on measuring greenhouse gas emissions not simply because climate change is becoming more serious for business and personal risk, but also given the demand from investors. Investors frequently request information on a company’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance, making reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions an essential component of sustainable business operations. Under these circumstances, companies are increasingly measuring and visualizing their carbon emissions, resulting in an even stronger demand for external disclosure of environmental impact and financial risk.

The strategic partnership between Deloitte Tohmatsu and Persefoni leverages the strengths of both companies to efficiently disclose and manage emissions, develop and implement decarbonization strategies. Persefoni’s carbon accounting and management platform will streamline accurate data collection and calculation, manage carbon emissions with high transparency, and meet external requirements in anticipation of external disclosure of GHG emissions information across multiple stakeholders.

By combining Deloitte Tohmatsu’s knowledge of strategy and operational reform in these areas with the strengths of Persefoni’s software together we enable end-to-end support from conceptualization to systematization and implementation, improving the efficiency and sophistication of corporate GHG emissions management.

A major challenge companies face when managing GHG emissions is not merely collecting their own data, but also strengthening engagement with suppliers and customers, and making medium- to long-term efforts to obtain emissions data from the supply chain. The partnership leverages Persefoni’s software to small and medium-sized enterprises to gather accurate data from their supply chain enabling them to further implement decarbonization strategies.

To further this goal, Persefoni is providing Persefoni Pro – a free guided version of its platform advancing its proprietary generative AI technology enabling small and medium-sized enterprises in the supply chain through the GHG emissions information collection, analysis, and disclosure process. This groundbreaking free solution, Persefoni Pro, was launched in the states in January 2024, and demonstrations are already being conducted with customers in Japan, where the service will commence in the summer of 2024.

Persefoni’s carbon management and accounting platform provides the technology to replace low-grade estimates with high-grade actual data, and Deloitte Tohmatsu will provide knowledge of the business design and engagement mechanisms, thereby strengthening medium- to long-term engagement throughout the supply chain while improving the sophistication and data quality of Scope 3 calculations.

“Scope 3 and Supply Chain engagement and management have historically been the largest weight of a company’s carbon footprint, and also among the most complex facets to navigate. With Persefoni Pro, we have leveraged the power of nearly five years of accomplishments with Generative AI, our excellent, global team of carbon experts, the collective knowledge base of our amazing partners, and our core enterprise climate accounting and management software, to design a truly self-guided process for a SME that might be inexperienced at carbon accounting,” said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-founder of Persefoni. “Persefoni Pro then streamlines the communication and collection of this data up the supply chain to the customer, making what had heretofore been a complex process more accurate and materially simpler. We are excited to continue our investment in Japan by offering Persefoni Pro free to the business community here, but even more honored to combine and augment this offering by partnering with one of the most respected and experienced partners in the region, Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting for a holistic end-to-end solution.”

About Persefoni

Persefoni AI Inc. provides businesses and financial institutions with software and AI tools to manage their organization’s climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company’s platform enables users to simplify their carbon footprint calculation, formulate and manage decarbonization plans, and create audit-grade sustainability reports.

In addition, as the only and first PCAF certified SaaS platform in Japan, it is used by many domestic financial institutions. Through collaboration with a large number of regional banks, we are promoting the decarbonization of local areas, including local companies.

About Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting LLC

Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting LLC is a member of the international business professional network Deloitte, and part of the Deloitte Tohmatsu Group in Japan.

As a member of Deloitte, Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting provides consulting services in Japan, leveraging Deloitte’s and the Deloitte Tohmatsu Group’s comprehensive and global capabilities to assist with all manner of corporate and organizational issues, from building strategy to the execution and even operation of technology-based operations.

Our approximately 5,000 consultants work together with Deloitte firms from all around the world, creating a structure that can provide the most appropriate service for any region or area on the planet.

