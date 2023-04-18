Delta Demonstrates How its Smart Green Solutions are 'Realizing an Intelligent, Sustainable and Connecting World' at Hannover Messe 2023

Our new brand value proposition, officially launched at the world’s largest industrial fair, underscores Delta’s focus on creating holistic sustainable solutions inspired by customer needs

HANNOVER, Germany, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today launched its new brand value proposition, ‘Realizing an Intelligent, Sustainable and Connecting World’, at Hannover Messe 2023. The aforementioned statement demonstrates how Delta’s innovative IoT-based Smart Green Solutions are contributing to mankind’s emissions reduction goals by nurturing intelligent industries with smart automation, energy conservation and collaboration ecosystems at their core.

Shan Shan Guo, Delta’s Chief Brand Officer, underscored, “European sustainability initiatives are a global benchmark, and thus we decided to launch our new brand value proposition at Hannover Messe, the heart of Europe’s industrial technology. Delta continuously innovates to better fulfill customers’ needs and emissions reduction goals. As we expand from an industrial brand also into a commercial brand, our new brand value proposition, ‘Realizing an Intelligent, Sustainable and Connecting World’, conveys Delta’s endeavors to create intelligent, energy-saving and customer-centric solutions that foster collaborative ecosystems to contribute to the global 1.5oC climate target. Delta’s success in achieving its 2025 Science Based Target (SBT) 4 years ahead of time, ambitious RE100 goal by 2030, and participation in all COP climate summits since 2007, also reflect that commitment. We look forward to cooperating with stakeholders in EMEA to build a better tomorrow.”

Dalip Sharma, Delta’s President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), said, “In line with the EU’s climate goal of reducing emissions by at least 55% before 2030, Delta is already powering 93% of its operations in EMEA with renewable electricity. Moreover, we leverage our innovation capabilities to provide ideal solutions for smart manufacturing and building automation, e-mobility, smart energy infrastructure and green ICT infrastructure. These solutions are expected to enable over 56 percent annual energy savings in our new LEED Gold green building in Helmond, the Netherlands. Delta’s new Data Center Customer Experience Center in Soest, Germany, new R&D lab in Helmond, and factory expansion in Slovakia not only help us provide solutions tailored for the local market, but also reflect our long-term commitment to EMEA.”

Delta’s intelligent Smart Manufacturing, sustainable EV Charging Infrastructure, and connecting Building Automation Solutions, all showcased at Hannover Messe 2023, are advancing the European Commission’s “Fit for 55” policy and its EU climate-neutral by 2050 objective. These include:

Intelligent Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Delta is introducing solutions for smart manufacturing including its newly-launched fan, pump and compressor VP3000 Drive. It is specially designed to enhance fluid machine operation efficiency and has a high power rating of up to 630kW, and enhances productivity with low harmonic distortion (THDi) down to 35% in industrial motors. The pioneering 5 kW DC-DC Power Conversion and Charging Unit for hydrogen fuel cells will also be shown, featuring 93% efficiency and wide input voltage. This solution echoes to the emerging market need of the green technology with the potential to eliminate carbon emissions.

Sustainable EV Charging and Energy Storage Solutions

Delta will showcase its full range of EV charging Infrastructure solutions, which has been widely accepted and to date over 2 million of Delta-enabled EV chargers has been installed around the world. With a full range of AC charger, DC charger and Ultra Fast chargers solutions, Delta’s solutions can be applied to various applications, ranging from residential, commercial, fleet to public charging. Delta also offers Energy Storage Skid Solution, an integrated energy storage system for industrial and commercial applications with limited space and construction times.

Connecting Building Automation Solutions

Delta will demonstrated two of its own green building cases in EMEA, showing how Delta’s building automation solutions can be adapted in its newly-built LEED Gold green building in Helmond, the Netherlands; or used to retrofit its 35-year old office building into a BREEAM-certified green building in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Delta’s energy-efficient EC fan will also be demonstrated on site, showing how it presents an innovative and cost-effective way to improve air quality and reduce carbon pollution for buildings and industrial applications.

Delta welcomes visitors to its stand, located at Hall 11, Stand C20 in Hannover, Germany, from 17 – 21 April. Journalists are invited to attend Delta’s press conference at Delta’s stand on Tuesday 18 April, from 13:30-14:30 CET, or join the press conference online: www.linkedin.com/events/deltapressconferenceathannoverm7040977114925318145/comments/

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for the 3rd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

