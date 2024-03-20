Delta Guides the Path Towards Optimized Energy Efficiency in Gigawatt-scale Data Centers for AI Training at NVIDIA GTC

SAN JOSE, Calif. , March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a leader in power management and provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, today offered an in-depth presentation at NVIDIA GTC, a global AI conference, to highlight its new developments in power solutions from grid to chip to optimize energy efficiency in gigawatt-grade data centers for AI training. This includes Delta’s on-site displays of ORV3 racks, the 33 kW power shelf and the innovative board-level DC/DC Converters VR Series, featuring game-changing vertical power delivery architecture to increase TVR efficiency of output voltage for GPUs to over 94%*. Delta’s vision to enable HVDC 800Vdc distribution inside data centers with a modular Solid State Transformer (SST) cabinet and a 1OU 80kW DC/DC Power Shelf design to convert 800Vdc down to 50Vdc bus voltage on the rack level was also highlighted in the presentation.

Ralf Pieper, the R&D Director of Delta’s Custom Design Business Unit, said, “As the proportion of GPUs increases in AI computing, global power consumption from data centers is expected to more than double to over 1 trillion kWh by 2026**. Between 2010 and 2022, Delta’s solutions helped our customers worldwide save over 39.9 billion kWh of electricity***. Our unique expertise in high-efficiency server power and DC/DC converters, as well as ICT and energy infrastructure, allows us to spearhead the development of groundbreaking solutions capable of supporting the AI megatrend by optimizing the grid-to-chip power conversion cycle.”

In his presentation, titled “Empowering Next-Generation Gigawatt Data Centers for AI Training”, Mr. Pieper underscored that the arrival of gigawatt-scale data centers for AI training and inferencing applications, likely including 250kW racks, is inevitable. This anticipated radical shift in the magnitude of major AI data centers will require the integration of HVDC power from large-scale renewable energy sources to complement electricity grids. To ensure high-efficiency, reliable, and smooth power conversion and delivery to AI computing chips, Delta keeps developing innovative solutions for different layers within the grid-to-chip ecosystem, such as the power solutions featured at Delta’s booth #1134 at NVIDIA GTC:

ORV3 Racks and 50Vdc Busbars for centralized AI power infrastructure . These include 48kW shelves with 8,000W power output power supply units, boosting efficiency by up to 97.5%, and AC input 33kW shelf models with 5,500W ORV3 HPR units.

. These include 48kW shelves with 8,000W power output power supply units, boosting efficiency by up to 97.5%, and AC input 33kW shelf models with 5,500W units. For GPU on-board power supply, Delta’s DC-DC converters play a key role with high-efficiency 48V to 0.8V power conversion. The new vertical voltage regulator (VR) module activates vertical power delivery for GPUs. It revolutionarily saves ~5%-15% energy loss of the total AI accelerator system by assembling the power module on the back side of accelerator chips.

Other power solutions Delta highlighted and visioned in today’s presentation include:

Modular Solid State Transformer (SST) Cabinet design featuring high-efficiency and space-saving medium-frequency transformers for the direct conversion from medium voltage grid (in 10-33kV) directly into 800Vdc. Modularity of the SST switching stages gives both redundancy as well as scalability to adapt easily to the different medium voltage levels, which vary from country to country.

design featuring high-efficiency and space-saving medium-frequency transformers for the direct conversion from medium voltage grid (in 10-33kV) directly into 800Vdc. Modularity of the SST switching stages gives both redundancy as well as scalability to adapt easily to the different medium voltage levels, which vary from country to country. 250 – 2,100kW Monolithic UPS DPM Gen2 series provides uninterrupted power for AI training data centers, overcoming power outages and addressing diverse power challenges. It sustains continuous operation even at 110% load, boasting industry-leading online efficiency of 97.5%.

DPM Gen2 series provides uninterrupted power for AI training data centers, overcoming power outages and addressing diverse power challenges. It sustains continuous operation even at 110% load, boasting industry-leading online efficiency of 97.5%. 22kW Peak Load Shaving Shelf (PLSS) with 3x 7.33kW double-slot units and supercapacitors to reduce input side power pressure and improve system reliability. These are ideal for high-repetitive pulsed loads, such as those from NVIDIA’s EDDP curve.

(PLSS) with 3x 7.33kW double-slot units and supercapacitors to reduce input side power pressure and improve system reliability. These are ideal for high-repetitive pulsed loads, such as those from NVIDIA’s EDDP curve. 1OU 80kW Power Shelf design with 2x rails of 40kW each and isolated DC/DC converters for 800Vdc to 50Vdc power conversion. These power supply unit prototypes are designed to increase efficiency by up to 98% for AI data centers.

Delta welcomes NVIDIA GTC attendees to its booth #1134, where its AI power and thermal management experts will be available for further discussion regarding these aforementioned solutions. Visit the NVIDIA page to learn further about Delta’s work using NVIDIA technology.

Notes:

(*) Specific example featuring single-stage TVR for 0.8 output voltage for GPUs by versus traditional lateral power delivery with two-stage TVR.

(**) 2022 as base year. Source: https://datacentremagazine.com/data-centres/ai-boom-will-cause-data-centre-electricity-demand-to-double

(***) Delta’s high-efficiency products and solutions shipped to customers between 2010 and 2022. Source: https://filecenter.deltaww.com/about/download/2022_Delta_ESG_Report_EN.pdf

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Raleigh and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (Code: 2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2020, 2022 and 2023, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

