Dietary Supplements Market is Expected to Reach USD 335152.1 Million by 2030 | Credence Research￼￼￼

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. The global dietary supplements market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2023 and 2030. The market was valued at USD 162154.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 335152.1 million in 2030.

The global dietary supplements market has been on a remarkable growth trajectory in recent years, driven by an increasing focus on health and wellness, a growing aging population, and a rising awareness of the importance of proper nutrition. As consumers seek ways to enhance their well-being and address specific health concerns, the dietary supplements industry has responded with a wide range of products to meet these demands.

The dietary supplements market has witnessed significant expansion in the last decade and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. According to various market research reports, the global dietary supplements market was valued at over $140 billion in 2021, and it is projected to reach new heights in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to several key factors.

One of the primary drivers of the dietary supplements market is the increasing awareness of health and wellness. People are becoming more conscious of their lifestyles and are actively seeking ways to improve and maintain their health. Dietary supplements offer a convenient and effective means to bridge nutritional gaps and support overall well-being.

