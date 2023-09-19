Digital Asset Auctioneer RightOfTheDot Teams Up With Unstoppable Domains To Auction Premium Web3 Domains

The digital asset auction will feature rare Unstoppable Web3 Domains as well as premium selections from the collections of notable Unstoppable Whales

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RightOfTheDot , the industry-leading digital asset auction company specializing in premium domain names and led by domain industry veteran and pioneer Monte Cahn, today announced a digital asset auction in partnership with Unstoppable Domains , the leading platform for user-owned digital identity. The live online auction will feature exclusive Unstoppable Web3 domains and select premium Web3 domains from Unstoppable Whales.

The live online auction offers a unique opportunity to bid on never-before-released Unstoppable Web3 domains and buy highly sought-after domains from Unstoppable Whales — which are holders with over 500 domains in their inventory. The auction will feature themes such as US states, TV shows, Astrology signs, and more, with premium web3 domains in the .x, .Polygon, .Anime, .blockchain, and .bitcoin domain extensions.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Unstoppable to put on an auction that doesn’t just sell domains but offers a gateway into the future of digital identity and Web3,” said Cahn, founder of RightOfTheDot.

Cahn has played a significant role in the development and growth of the domain name industry since the mid-1990’s he went on to create the accredited domain registrar Moniker.com and was President of SnapNames.com, two leading domain registrar and aftermarket domain sales and services providers. He and his companies have been responsible for more than $580 million in domain name and digital assets sales transactions since 1999.

Unstoppable Domains’ blockchain minting process will allow all successful bidders to transact without gas fees. Once a Web3 domain is purchased and registered, it belongs to the owner indefinitely, eliminating renewal obligations.

Web3 domains offer a litany of utilities, enabling users to log into blockchain apps, host websites, dispatch encrypted emails, send and receive crypto payments, and authenticate their digital presence.

Sandy Carter, COO and Head of Business Development for Unstoppable commented, “Aligning with RightOfTheDot is more than a strategic move; it’s a statement of purpose. Together, we’re shaping a marketplace that reflects the evolving standards of digital identity and the essence of Web3 domains.”

The prebidding is live now, with the live auction starting October 11 at 1:00 PM ET, 10:00 AM PT, and 5:00 PM UTC. For more information on the upcoming auction, go to https://rotd.com and register to bid at https://bid.rotd.com.

About RightOfTheDot:

RightOfTheDot, LLC is the industry-leading, licensed and accredited domain name sales, brokerage, auction, consulting, and advisement firm specializing in premium domain names, digital assets, and NFT auctions, sales, and brokerage in new and existing Top Level Domains and digital real estate. Led by domain industry pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot also specializes in contention resolution services involving the same or similar digital assets, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales, and services.

About Unstoppable Domains

Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is building a platform for user-owned digital identity. Unstoppable Domains offers Web3 domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with hundreds of apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

