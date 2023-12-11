Dimethylacetamide (DMA) Prices, Trend, Pricing, News, Market Analysis

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America:

During the third quarter of 2023, the Dimethylacetamide (DMA) sector in the United States market experienced mixed sentiments. At the quarter’s onset, there was a decline in pricing attributed to sluggish demand from key downstream industries, particularly Textiles and Adhesives. Despite an upward trend in feedstock Dimethylamine prices, persistent weak demand dominated the market, keeping prices at the lower end. As the second month of Q3 unfolded, prices continued to decrease due to the absence of significant factors altering final prices. Towards the end of Q3, the U.S. DMA market observed a significant price increase, driven by heightened demand from Pharmaceutical and Electronics & Semiconductor manufacturing sectors, coupled with constrained supply and rising Dimethylamine costs.

APAC:

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Dimethylacetamide (DMA) market had mixed sentiments during Q3 2023. At the quarter’s start, there was a pricing decrement due to subdued demand from major downstream industries like Textiles and Adhesives. Despite an upward trend in feedstock Dimethylamine prices, continuous weak demand kept prices at the lower end. As the second month of Q3 progressed, Chinese DMA market prices continued to decrease due to the absence of significant changes in factors affecting final prices. Towards the end of Q3, the Chinese DMA market witnessed a significant price increase driven by heightened demand from Pharmaceutical and Electronics & Semiconductor manufacturing sectors, amid a tightened supply situation and rising Dimethylamine costs.

Europe:

In the European market, the Dimethylacetamide (DMA) sector showed a consistent declining trend in Q3 2023, influenced by a weak Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and lingering recession fears. The quarter began with a pricing decrement linked to subdued demand from key downstream industries like Textiles and Adhesives. Despite an upward trend in feedstock Dimethylamine prices, the combination of a declining PMI and recessionary fears compounded the downward pricing trend. Economic factors cast a shadow on market dynamics, making it challenging for the DMA market to regain its footing. Market participants adjusted strategies to navigate the complex economic landscape, with the weak PMI and recession concerns reflecting uncertainties in the pricing trend throughout the quarter.

