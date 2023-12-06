DiscoverE Announces Judging Opportunities for the 32nd Annual Global Future City Competition: Electrify Your Future

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DiscoverE (Discover Engineering), a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring the next generation of engineers, is calling on engineering and technical professionals along with anyone who wants to make a difference, to volunteer as judges for the 32nd Annual Future City Competition. Judging opportunities are available in January (select a region near you), or February at the global finals competition in Washington, DC, or virtually in January or February.

This year’s Future City® Competition challenges middle school students to imagine and design future cities that are fully electric and powered by clean, green, and renewable energy sources. Students will present their visions of the future through a city essay, a scale model, a project plan, and a presentation.

Each year, more than 60,000 students, representing 1,800 schools and 38 regions in the US, take part in the Future City® Competition. Teams present their ideas at Regional Competitions in January. US regional winners then face off at the Future City Finals, where they are joined by a growing roster of global teams, including those from Canada and China. Taking place in Washington, DC February 17-20, 2024, during Engineers Week, the exciting competition culminates with one team taking home the grand prize including $7,500 for their school’s STEM program (provided by Finals sponsor Bentley Systems) and a STEM experience (last year’s winning team went to NASA’s space camp).

“We are excited to offer this opportunity for individuals who want to make a difference to participate in this inspiring competition and help us identify the future leaders of STEM,” says Kathy Renzetti, Executive Director & CEO of DiscoverE. “By volunteering as a judge, you will have the chance to mentor and encourage the next generation of innovators and problem solvers.”

Calling All Engineers, Technical Professionals, and Future Difference-Makers

As a judge, you will play a vital role in evaluating student projects and selecting the winners of the regional and national competitions. You will have the opportunity to:

Review student essays, project plans, and scale models of future cities

Assess students’ understanding of engineering principles and their ability to apply them to real-world challenges

Provide valuable feedback and encouragement to aspiring engineers

Be a regional, finals, or virtual judge

Why Volunteer?

Volunteering as a judge for the Future City Competition is a rewarding experience that will allow you to:

Make a positive impact on the lives of young students

Help shape the future of engineering and STEM education

Network with other professionals in your field

Gain valuable insights into the minds of the next generation of innovators

Join the Movement

If you are a professional, educator, engineer, or anyone who wants to pay it forward and help make a difference in the future, DiscoverE encourages you to volunteer as a judge for the Future City Competition. Visit https://futurecity.org/ to learn more about the competition and how to get involved. Visit https://futurecity.org/judge-registration/ to volunteer as a judge.

Major funding for DiscoverE’s Future City Competition comes from the Bechtel Corporation, Bentley Systems Inc.,, PMIEF, and the Overdeck Family Foundation. Additional program support is provided by Linde Engineering, Pentair Foundation, and Shell Energy.

About DiscoverE

Discover Engineering, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing global resources, programs, and connections between K-12 students, engineers and STEM professionals. The organization has a special focus on reaching girls and underrepresented and underserved students. DiscoverE is the backbone organization behind some of the earliest and most widely adopted STEM and engineering programs available. The programs are free to all students, and it is DiscoverE’s intent to remain at no cost to participants. DiscoverE is the backbone organization behind Engineers Week™ (established 1951), Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day™ (2001), World Engineering Day (2016, formerly known as Global Day of the Engineer), Chats with Change Makers (2020) and the Future City Competition™ (1993).

