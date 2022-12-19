Disruptive wedding platform company crashes a $62bn industry party

Tech has revolutionized nearly every aspect of our lives, from how we work to how we play. It has enabled us to stay connected with our loved ones and make life easier in countless ways. But one area that has been relatively untouched by technology is the wedding industry. Until now. Enter Zilla, a tech-driven wedding website, registry builder and planning platform that is revolutionizing the wedding industry.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The wedding industry is a $62bn industry that is ever-changing, adapting to the needs of couples and the times. From the decorations to the technology used, weddings are no longer the same traditional ceremonies they used to be. A newly emerged disruptor to the wedding industry, aims to seamlessly integrate the use of technology to ease the wedding planning experience for their users.

Tech has revolutionized nearly every aspect of our lives, from how we work to how we play. It has enabled us to stay connected with our loved ones and make life easier in countless ways. But one area that has been relatively untouched by technology is the wedding industry. Until now.

Enter Zilla, a tech-driven wedding website, registry builder and planning platform that is revolutionizing the wedding industry.

Launched in late 2022, Zilla is a wedding planning and registry platform that is shaking up the wedding industry. It allows couples to plan, register, and manage their entire wedding from start to finish. By leveraging technology, Zilla makes it easy and convenient for couples to plan their dream wedding and manage all the details online. The platform offers a variety of services and features, including a comprehensive wedding website builder, a registry planner, and more. It also offers helpful advice, tips, and resources to make planning a wedding easier.

Zilla has completely changed the landscape of the wedding industry. It’s made it easier for couples to plan their dream wedding, manage their budget, and network with the perfect vendors. Zilla’s registry is one of the most popular features. It allows couples to create a registry with must have items for newly weds. Zilla’s website builder makes it easy for couples to create a wedding website with ease. It offers the best customizable templates and allows couples to add photos and a countdown widget.

Technology has revolutionized the wedding industry in a number of ways to include the provision of:

Convenience: Technology has made it easier and more convenient for couples to plan their wedding. Couples can access resources and advice, as well as connect with vendors, create registries, and manage payments.

Accessibility: Technology has made it easier for couples to access resources and advice. This is especially helpful for couples who don’t have access to a wedding planner or are unfamiliar with the wedding industry.

Cost Savings: Technology has made it easier for couples to save on costs. Couples can easily compare vendors and find the best deals, as well as manage and pay vendors.

The wedding industry is still undergoing a major transformation. As couples celebrate their love in new and creative ways, the wedding industry is continuing to take cues from their ideas and continuously evolving to meet their needs. With the advent of technology, social media, and changing consumer preferences, the wedding industry is constantly changing. Couples are now more likely to opt for unique experiences rather than traditional items and services. This shift in the wedding industry has promoted a need to innovate, and create new and exciting opportunities for couples to make their wedding day memorable. Platforms such as Zilla are continuing to revolutionize the wedding planning process, allowing couples to easily manage their budgets and to-do lists.

For more information on Zilla go to: https://zillawedding.com/

Media Contact

Alexis Christian, Sienna Creative, LLC, 1 (800) 836-7579, info@zillawedding.com

SOURCE Zilla