Draper Round Table Merges with the DraperX Platform

The Round Table is backed by seasoned Silicon Valley Investor, Tim Draper, and NBA All-Star, Baron Davis

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Draper Round Table, a web3 deals syndication platform backed by Silicon Valley investor and Bitcoin whale, Tim Draper, along with NBA All-Star Baron Davis, announced today it has merged under the DraperX syndication platform, which offers family offices the ability to invest directly in highly vetted deals alongside Draper and 150+ select funds.

The merger will afford new opportunities for both DraperX and Draper Round Table, paving the way for ground-breaking investments in space tech and healthcare domains, in particular. The collective strength harnessed from this unification is poised to accelerate the realization of ambitious projects, with more to be unveiled in the coming months.

Co-Founder and General Partner Siddarth Sridhar expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture, stating, “Being acquired by DraperX comes at a pivotal moment for us, especially following our phenomenal syndications with companies like LunarCrush, where we co-led their $5M Series A, and a few deals still to be announced, all in the span of just one year. I couldn’t be more excited to see how we grow in the realm of early-stage investing across various sectors.”

Sridhar, Davis, and team will join DraperX as strategic advisors relating to sector-specific syndication and platform growth as Draper X begins to shift its focus beyond family offices and co-investments to fund operations and corporate connections.

Hambardzum Kaghketsyan, CEO of DraperX, shared, “The integration of Draper Round Table into the DraperX ecosystem is a testament to the aligned vision and ambition shared by both entities. They have been one of the most active investors on our platform with a powerful vision for the future. The road ahead is very exciting.”

Tim Draper, Founding Director of both Draper Round Table and DraperX, also weighed in on the merger, stating, “Draper Round Table was a crucial stepping stone that enabled investors to share deals and deploy capital effectively. Its integration with DraperX now unifies our brand and magnifies our capacity to support promising ventures. This unity is essential for streamlining operations and driving forward our collective investment goals.”

Newcomers to the investment realm can become a part of the Draper Ecosystem, gaining the eligibility to invest alongside seasoned venture capitalists from the Draper Network on the exclusive deal-sharing platform, DraperX. They will also have the opportunity to become potential limited partners in other funds within the Network. DraperX is engineered to ease the entry of family offices into the venture capital landscape, enabling them to invest in ventures of their preference.

About DraperX

DraperX is an investment club platform to connect startups to investors. DraperX was originally only available to members of the Draper Venture Network. Now it is being opened up to qualified family offices and corporations.

About Draper Venture Network

Initially formed in 1990, the Draper Venture Network is a self-governed organization of independent venture funds that cooperate on investment diligence, marketing intelligence, corporate relationships, and co-investments. The member funds raise their own capital and manage their investment decisions independently.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/draper-round-table-merges-with-the-draperx-platform-301990976.html

SOURCE Draper Round Table

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

