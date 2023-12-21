During the third quarter of 2023, the North American Tetrasodium EDTA market

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America

In the third quarter of 2023, the Tetrasodium EDTA market in North America witnessed a significant devaluation. Prices for Tetrasodium EDTA, based on CFR New York, experienced a notable decline from $2330 per metric ton to $2015 per metric ton throughout the July to September period, marking the close of the quarter. This price fluctuation unmistakably indicated a preference for price reduction, resulting in an average quarterly decrease of 10.21%. The global Tetrasodium EDTA market, during this timeframe, faced an oversupply predicament, leading to a substantial dip in market values. Further complicating matters, domestic traders strategically accumulated substantial Tetrasodium EDTA inventories. In an effort to mitigate potential losses, these traders adopted a strategic approach by reducing their price quotations, contributing to the overall decline in market prices. Despite a modest slowdown in inflation during the third quarter, mainly attributed to significant economic shifts in the United States, market participants remained vigilant due to the Federal Reserve’s decision to increase interest rates. The reduction in Tetrasodium EDTA prices can be mainly attributed to a significant decrease in the cost of its primary raw material, Formaldehyde, in exporting countries, playing a pivotal role in influencing the manufacturing cost of Tetrasodium EDTA in these exporting nations. Moreover, North American countries, as the principal importers of Tetrasodium EDTA, closely mirrored the pricing trends observed in the Chinese market, where China acts as the primary exporter. Consequently, the third quarter of 2023 presents a unique opportunity for businesses and consumers alike to take advantage of the reduced pricing of Tetrasodium EDTA in the North American market.

Asia Pacific

In the third quarter of 2023, the Tetrasodium EDTA market underwent a significant and favorable transformation in the Asia Pacific region. Prices exhibited a downward trend, decreasing from $2030 per metric ton in July to $1780 per metric ton FOB Qingdao in September, marking a substantial quarterly average decrease of 9.78%. This price fluctuation was primarily driven by significant reductions in Tetrasodium EDTA prices, stemming from a noteworthy decline in the cost of its raw materials, particularly Formaldehyde, in the domestic market. Furthermore, the import of another key raw material, EDTA acid, from European countries at highly competitive rates and in large quantities also played a pivotal role in shaping the market trajectory. The backdrop to this price reduction was heavily influenced by economic conditions, especially in China, the world’s second-largest economy. China experienced an economic slowdown that extended from the first half of 2023 into the second half, casting a shadow over the beginning of the third quarter. This deceleration can be attributed to a combination of factors, including increased deflation, a surge in youth unemployment, and weakened foreign demand. In terms of manufacturing, Tetrasodium EDTA production in China remained closely attuned to customer demand, adapting to the ever-changing market dynamics. During this period, a notable decline in demand was observed, not only within the domestic market but also from international markets. This synchronized decrease in demand further reinforced the market dynamics in the third quarter.

Europe

In the third quarter of 2023, a substantial transformation occurred in the pricing dynamics of Tetrasodium EDTA in Europe. Prices decreased from $2240 per metric ton in July to $1945 per metric ton CFR Hamburg by September, signifying a significant decline with a quarterly average decrease of 10.71%. This shift was primarily instigated by an oversupply of Tetrasodium EDTA on a global scale, exerting downward pressure on its market valuation. Complicating matters further, domestic traders chose to amass significant Tetrasodium EDTA inventories. To proactively manage this challenge and mitigate potential losses, they strategically opted to lower their price quotations, thereby contributing to a broader devaluation of the market. The noteworthy drop in Tetrasodium EDTA prices can be attributed to a substantial reduction in the cost of its primary raw material, Formaldehyde. This pivotal alteration influenced the overall manufacturing cost of Tetrasodium EDTA in exporting nations, resulting in a downward price trend. Additionally, the European market, a major Tetrasodium EDTA importer, and China, a leading exporter, closely monitored the pricing patterns of the Chinese market. Consequently, this price decrease reflects the broader dynamics of the global market.

