E-Cigarette Global Market Forecast Report 2024-2028, with Company Profiles of Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Feelm, Geek Bar, Imperial Brands, Juul Labs, Puff Bar, Vaporesso & Veev

The e-cigarette market is being influenced by several factors, including changing consumer preferences and the needs of various end users. Factors contributing to adopting e-cigarettes are health, cultural influence, social media and marketing, and many others.

The global e-cigarette market is segmented into retail and online in terms of the channel type. The retail segment has the largest market share with 82.1% (in 2022) and it is also the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 13.8% for the forecasting period 2023 to 2028. Another major segment in the e-cigarette industry is segment by product type, where it is divided into disposable and rechargeable e-cigarettes. The disposable segment has the highest market with $10.8 billion for the year 2022.

In the global e-cigarette market, several key players have emerged as industry leaders, each contributing to the ever-growing popularity of their products. Prominent companies like NJOY, Vuse, blu and numerous others have made significant strides in this sector.

Notably, over 70 to 80% of the companies in the e-cigarette market are well-established, rather than startups, reflecting the maturity and stability of the market. Their investments in research and development are pivotal, driving innovation in product offerings, flavors and even the overall customer experience. This continuous innovation enables them to stay ahead of competitors and cater to the ever-changing demands of consumers, whether through new flavors, features, a greater number of puffs or innovative packaging solutions.

This report has segmented the global e-cigarette markets by product type, channel and region. The report provides an overview of the global e-cigarette markets and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023 to 2028. The report provides essential information regarding the global e-cigarette market’s current size and anticipated growth. It also covers the characteristics of the market, the leading e-cigarettes companies, various trends in end-user preferences and a range of geographic market opportunities.

Based on product type, the e-cigarette global markets have been categorized as disposable and rechargeable. The market has been divided into retail and online based on channel type. Geographical regions in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (South America, the Middle East and Africa). Revenue forecasts from 2023 to 2028 are given for the e-cigarette global market segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from product providers’ total revenue.

