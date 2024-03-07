Easing the Load: FLO's EZLift Cable System Makes Fast Charging Stress Free for All EV Drivers

QUEBEC CITY, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – FLO‘s new cable management system, EZLift, makes fast charging easier, safer, and more accessible for all EV drivers. FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, is lightening the load on the necessary but bulky fast charging cables.

EZLift uses a patent-pending motorized system to assist with fast charging cable extension and retraction. It helps alleviate the strain on EV drivers before, during and after EV charging.

The system will debut on FLO’s new fast charger, the FLO Ultra, which will begin being deployed by customers in the coming months.

“The EZLift system solves an inevitable issue that the charging industry faces as we accelerate and deploy fast chargers across the country – heavy cables,” said Nathan Yang, FLO Chief Product Officer. “Drivers have told us fast charger cables can be bulky and difficult to maneuver. The FLO Ultra is a fast charger for all drivers, which drove us to prioritize accessibility in the development of the EZLift cable management system. This system enables users from a wider range of ages, strengths and sizes to manage heavy fast charging cables more easily.”

Housed in the charger’s sealed canopies, the EZLift system automates cable extension and retraction by significantly reducing the amount of force required to pull the cable to the vehicle to begin charging. Fast charging cables can weigh more than 25 pounds – about the weight of a typical toddler – and be difficult, rigid and clumsy to maneuver. The EZLift system alleviates those difficulties making fast charging cables significantly easier to handle.

While charging, EZLift locks into place, reducing stress on the car’s charging port and helping prevent any damaging contact with the vehicle.

Once charging is complete and the driver disconnects the connector, smart sensors automatically retract and return the cable to the station. This prevents the charging cable from resting on the ground, thereby reducing the possibility of the cable becoming a trip hazard or being damaged by excessive force or being run over by other vehicles.

“FLO engineers designed the EZLift system to help provide the best charging experience for drivers regardless of strength or physical ability and to be low maintenance for site hosts,” said Yang. “From the maintenance-free gears to the patent-pending anti-clog reel system, we know the FLO Ultra fast charger will be highly reliable and build on FLO’s performance of 98%+ uptime.”

Unveiled last year and entering production this spring, the FLO Ultra is equipped with two high-powered charging ports housed within a rugged aluminum enclosure. Its flexible and modular design and extended cable length facilitates charging on one or on both sides, as well as parallel or pull-in parking configurations. The FLO Ultra can charge many EVs to 80% power within 15 minutes and will be available starting this year.

For more on FLO’s products and mission, please visit flo.com.

FLO®, FLO UltraTM ️and EZLiftTM are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what “EV charging done right™” means to us, visit flo.com.

