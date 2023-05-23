eCampus.com Becomes College Students' Trusted Choice for Rental Textbooks as Amazon Exits Textbook Rental Market

With nearly one million textbook rental titles available, eCampus.com holds the top spot in the rental textbook market for students seeking affordable course materials.

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — eCampus.com, the premier online retailer of textbooks and course materials, has emerged as the trusted choice for college students seeking textbook rentals following Amazon’s recent departure from the rental textbook market. With its extensive inventory, competitive prices, and commitment to exceptional customer service, eCampus.com is leading the way for students to obtain their required course materials.

As a result of Amazon’s decision to discontinue their textbook rental service as of April 1, 2023, many college students have been left searching for a reliable alternative. Prior to discontinuing their rental textbook program, Amazon had a decade-long partnership with eCampus.com to fulfill a sizable portion of their rental business. Maintaining the expansive inventory that once helped support Amazon’s rental business, eCampus.com offers college students nearly one million available rental titles on their site, an availability of almost four times that of competitors.

“Students will soon recognize that eCampus.com has a comprehensive course materials selection that offers multiple rental term durations, in addition to offering new, used, and eBook options,” said Clay Pickens, Chief Strategy Officer at eCampus.com. “Students can also take advantage of additional purchasing options such as PayPal and Venmo at checkout. These extra payment methods align well with our core demographic and represent our ongoing efforts to create the best customer experience.”

eCampus.com was a pioneer in the business of discounted college textbooks and course materials. The company launched in 1999, and soon thereafter introduced an innovative textbook rental program in 2002. With almost 25 years in the textbook industry and led by a team of publishing industry experts representing over 100 years of combined experience, eCampus.com has established itself as a trusted and reputable brand, consistently earning top reviews from college students across the country.

“College students have long relied on Amazon when it comes to renting textbooks, not realizing that eCampus.com was behind the scenes fulfilling those orders since 2012,” said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. “As students seek low-cost alternatives to high-cost textbooks, eCampus.com is positioned as the #1 textbook rental company to help improve textbook affordability while providing students the best rental availability in the market.”

To rent textbooks from eCampus.com, customers can visit the website at https://www.ecampus.com/textbook-rental and easily search for desired book titles by entering the title, author, or ISBN. The user-friendly platform offers multiple rental durations and shipping options, with free shipping on all orders over $35. At the end of the rental period, customers simply return their books for free or they can choose to extend their rental or purchase the textbook.

As eCampus.com continues to innovate and expand its offerings, college students can trust that they will receive the utmost convenience, value, and support when renting textbooks from the platform. In addition to rental options, eCampus.com also offers new and used textbooks for purchase as well as a vast selection of eBooks and digital content.

Visit eCampus.com to shop now for cheap textbooks and course materials, with savings up to 90%.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com’s mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 300 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at www.ecampus.com and www.ecampushighered.com.

