Eclipse Over America Has In-Person Eclipse Glasses Pick Up Locations Throughout Texas and Indianapolis

DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Eclipse Over America will be operating in-person pickup locations across Texas and Indianapolis for the distribution of solar eclipse glasses on Friday, April 5 – Sunday, April 7 ahead of the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. All Eclipse Over America eclipse glasses are CE- and ISO-certified and Made in the USA. Eclipse Over America is listed as a supplier of safe solar viewers on the American Astronomical Society website: https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/viewers-filters .

Available Hours and Locations:

San Antonio, TX

Location: Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78204 Fri, Apr 5 : 4pm – 10pm Sat, Apr 6 : 9am – 6pm Sun, Apr 7 : 9am – 6pm

Austin, TX

Location: West Chelsea Contemporary, 1009 W 6th St #120, Austin, TX 78703 Fri, Apr 5 : 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sat, Apr 6 : 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sun, Apr 7 : 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

Location: White Rock YMCA, 7112 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214 Fri, Apr 5 : 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sat, Apr 6 : 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sun, Apr 7 : 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

75214 Location: Smoky Rose, 8602 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218 Fri, Apr 5 : 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sat, Apr 6 : 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sun, Apr 7 : 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

75218 Location: Lake Highlands YMCA, 8920 Stults Rd, Dallas, TX 75243 Fri, Apr 5 : 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sat, Apr 6 : 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sun, Apr 7 : 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

75243 Location: Central YMCA, 2200 S Davis Dr, Arlington, TX 76013 Fri, Apr 5 : 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sat, Apr 6 : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Indianapolis, IN

Location: Foundry Provisions, 236 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Fri, Apr 5 : 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sat, Apr 6 : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sun, Apr 7 : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reserve glasses by placing orders online at https://eclipseoveramerica.com.

About Eclipse Over America: Eclipse Over America celebrates art, science, and community through this momentous event. Eclipse Over America partnered with artists in the path of totality to create designs using their art, and a portion of the revenue from each sale goes directly to the artist. Through its commitment to 1% for the Planet, Eclipse Over America is donating at least one percent of all revenue to nonprofit organizations supporting environmental causes. Existing recipient partners include One Tree Planted, Waterkeeper Alliance, National Park Foundation, THE BIG GOOD, and Outride.

