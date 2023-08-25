Edifier Announce Co-operation with Hip-Hop Artist Warren Hue

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Edifier are proud to announce that Indonesian rapper, singer, songwriter and producer Warren Hue, from the record label 88rising, is endorsing EDIFIER W820NB Plus in the Southeast Asian Region.

The W820NB Plus features 40mm dynamic driver with Titanium coated composite diaphragm plus LDAC codec, Hi-Res Audio & Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, and up to 49 hours of playtime. The headphones offer crystal clear listening with an emphasis on high quality sound and superb noise canceling. It is a premium choice for audio enthusiasts who want an exceptional listening experience at a budget friendly price.

“For me, the creative process starts with a spark of inspiration. I rely on my W820NB Plus to create an immersive environment that blocks out distractions and helps me to stay true to myself. By cancelling out noise and focusing on my work, I am able to tap into my creativity and produce my best work,” said Warren.

The 21-year-old Warren Hue is leading the next generation of hip-hop artists with his unique and ever-evolving sound. He became a global sensation after releasing his sophomore album “BOY OF THE YEAR” in 2022. The Edifier W820NB Plus is aimed at the new generation of audio lovers, those who love emerging musical sounds and different styles. The headphones are available in a range of pulsating colors including Green and Blue. The move is expected to boost sales in the region, given Hue’s social media following and the growing demand for premium headphones in the Southeast Asian market.

Warren Hue and Edifier are teaming up for a unique musical experience set to take place in the coming months. As a creative artist, Hue’s musical inspiration will meld perfectly with Edifiers advanced technological capabilities to deliver an unparalleled musical extravaganza. Edifier are excited to see the innovative and imaginative creations that will arise from this collaboration, bringing together the best of artistry and engineering for music lovers to enjoy.

About Edifier:

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today’s leading innovators of audio electronics. Visit www.edifier.com/global for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/edifier-announce-co-operation-with-hip-hop-artist-warren-hue-301909825.html

SOURCE Edifier

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

