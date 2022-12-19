Ei Mindspark Wins Big at QS Reimagine Education Awards

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ei Mindspark, a landmark learning product used by more than 500,000 students across India, Middle East, South Africa and other countries, has been awarded the Silver Medal in the AI in Education category at the QS Reimagine Education Awards Conference.

Previously reviewed by Harvard University and termed ‘The Best Product of the Year’ by IDA Awards 2018 – Ei Mindspark has garnered global recognition and acclaim for being unique in its approach to creating a personalised learning path for every student.

Ei Mindspark’s remedial feature and progressive questioning has made it a popular tool among the students using it globally.

This assessments-driven approach to learning has a two-pronged benefit. It assesses the students’ current level of understanding and at the same time, ensures students have a strong grasp of basic concepts before progressing to topics with a higher level of difficulty.

“It’s a proud moment for us at Ei,” said Sridhar Rajagopalan, Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer, Educational Initiatives. “Moving towards a system of understanding-based learning has been at the core of everything we do. Ei Mindspark is one of our key offerings that regularly revolutionises learning and helps us move towards our dream of bringing the scientific precision of the medical industry to the education space.”

Commenting on the occasion, Pranav Kothari, CEO, Educational Initiatives, said, “Over 1000 public and private funded schools across the globe currently use Ei Mindspark. Ei Mindspark is also a teaching partner for over 10,000 teachers so the global acclaim received by the learning software attests to our mission of driving impactful change in the global learning environment and of creating a world where students everywhere learn with understanding.”

The Reimagine Education Awards, held from December 5 to 9 in Cairo and Philadelphia and broadcasted globally, is a global conference and competition, open to educational innovators from around the world. The conference brings together edtech startups, academic faculty from top institutions, Chief Innovation Officers, university leadership, teachers, and other stakeholders in the future of higher education teaching and learning. The Awards Conference recognises innovative approaches that enhance student learning outcomes and employability, offering $50,000 in funding to the overall winners.

About Ei

Founded in 2001, Educational Initiatives Private Limited (Ei) is a first-of-its-kind PedTech leader. We leverage the twin levers of cutting-edge pedagogical research and technology-based solutions to create a world where children everywhere learn with understanding. With over two decades of experience in the edtech space, our vast pool of student data enables us to identify learning gaps and create a systematic shift in the way teachers teach and students learn.

About Ei Mindspark

Ei Mindspark is an adaptive and personalised learning software. It understands every student is different and creates a custom learning journey based on the student’s strengths and weaknesses. It not only accommodates the student’s needs but also grows around it. Thus, it creates a holistic learning experience for every student and ensures no one gets left behind. This encourages a system of self-learning and gives a student more control over their learning journey.

