Electreon and REARQ Partner with BDX on Wireless Loading Dock Charging Pilot for Ahlsell's Last Mile Delivery Fleet

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) charging pioneer Electreon (TASE: ELWS), together with its Swedish partner, sustainable electrification and logistics firm REARQ , are pleased to announce a partnership to deliver a groundbreaking wireless charging initiative to BDX Företagen AB , a prominent road and freight distribution company operating in Sweden for Ahlsell AB .

The project incorporates Electreon’s cuting-edge wireless charging technology powering a commercial van, for both the loading dock top-up and overnight depot charging use cases, with REARQ’s conversion of a diesel Iveco Daily van to electric propulsion. This innovative project will showcase the partners’ abilities to meet the operational needs of logistics fleets by extending Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle service life, reducing the environmental impact of transitioning to EVs, and lowering Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for logistics fleet operators.

It is expected that the project will begin operating in Spring 2024 for a period of 24 months. BDX Företagen AB which carries goods for one of the Nordic Region’s leading distribution companies, Ahlsell Sverige AB, will utilize the retrofitted electric light truck as it charges seamlessly while loaded with goods at the loading docks, and while parked overnight at the logistics center in southwest Stockholm. “This project introduces Electreon’s technology for a new segment in the market. Very soon, a BDX Företagen AB vehicle will benefit from seamless top-up wireless charging; eliminating the need for driver intervention when the vehicle backs into a loading dock at the distribution center, as charging begins automatically. This will enhance vehicle operational efficiency and create a clutter and cable-free environment for the drivers and the workforce at the distribution center.” Stated Maher Kasskawo, Business Development Manager for Electreon in the Nordics.

Temperatures in Stockholm can plummet to -20 degrees in winter, with heavy ice and snow cover. This project will highlight the robustness and durability of Electreon’s wireless EV charging technology even in these harsh climate conditions. The retrofitted electric light truck will operate a full daily schedule, powered by a minimal 35 kWh battery. The vehicle will handle morning deliveries, driving approximately 50 kilometers, then the driver will return to the distribution center to reload and recharge, and continue to afternoon operations. “BDX Företagen AB is proactively working to reduce its environmental impacts and this project is one example of the initiatives we are taking to do so. We look forward to experiencing the retrofitted vehicle drive and charge with this new technology, and to seeing how this project can help us meet our cost reduction and zero emission goals.”, Jimmy Glarén, Stockholm Business Area Manager at BDX Företagen AB said.

“Ahlsell is a Nordic market leading trade and solution company where logistics is a key factor. Our vision is to build a more sustainable society and we are excited to be involved in this project where we together explore new technology to promote that transition and meet future customer needs”, said Jonas Lovenhill, Transport Manager, Ahlsell AB.

“This joint collaboration proves that we can accelerate the shift to sustainable electric logistics solutions, by converting used vehicles to 100% electric and seamlessly integrating them with smart wireless charging technology, thereby keeping costs low for fleet owners and operators while contributing to a circular economy.”, Henrik Wallström, REARQ CEO said. The partners expect that this project will also serve as a demonstration site for potential logistics fleet clients and a range of partners across the Nordic Region; showing that top-up wireless EV charging, combined with converting ICE vehicles with minimal vehicle battery, is the most sustainable pathway toward zero-emission electric delivery fleets.

About Electreon AB

Electreon is the leading developer and provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end charging infrastructure and services, to meet the needs and efficiency demands of shared, public, and commercial fleet operators. The company’s proprietary inductive technology charges EVs quickly and safely both while driving and parked, eliminating range anxiety, lowering total costs of EV ownership, and reducing battery capacity needs, making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available in the market today. Electreon collaborates with cities and fleet operators on a “sale” business model, and on a Charging as a Service (CaaS) business model, that enables cost-effective electrification of public, commercial, and autonomous fleets for smooth and continuous operation.

Electreon operates 17 projects across 8 countries, together with more than 100 partners. Electreon’s wireless in-road charging technology was named as one of the world’s top 100 inventions for 2021 by Time Magazine. For more information, visit electreon.com.

About REARQ AB

REARQ is a Swedish electrification and logistics company aiding companies in transforming their vehicle fleet to 100% electric. Using connected vehicles and intelligent software for smart planning, driving and charging support, REARQ helps driver and transport planners to optimize their vehicle usage. By converting both used and new vehicles, REARQ extend the service life of existing vehicles as well as reduce the environmental impact.

About BDX Företagen AB

BDX Företagen AB creates innovative turnkey solutions that solve the customer’s needs – everything from logistics to construction projects and industrial services. BDX Företagen AB have operations all over the country with northern Sweden as their home market. The Group has approximately 700 employees, with 300 contracted co-suppliers, who in turn have 1,900 employees with a total of 1,600 vehicles.

About Ahlsell AB

Ahlsell is a Nordic market leading trade and solution company serving professional customers with products and solutions. We drive the development of a more sustainability society together with professionals who manufacture, install, build, repair and maintain. With a wide range of sustainable products and services, our specialist knowledge and with world-class logistics, we make it easier to be a professional. Ahlsell has an annual turnover of approximately 50 billion SEK, some 7,500 employees, more than 300 stores, e-commerce and four central warehouses. Our vision is to build a more sustainable society.

