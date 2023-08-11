Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Quarterly revenue of $2,137,000

Gross margin of 50.0%

Cash and investments of approximately $9.6 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change Net Sales $ 2,137 $ 2,564 (16.7) % Gross Margin 50.0 % 54.9 % -490 bps Operating Income (Loss) $ 44 $ (365) 112.1 % Operating Income Margin 2.1 % (14.3) % 1640 bps Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 138 $ (358) 138.5 % Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ .03 $ (.08) 137.5 %

Net sales in the second quarter decreased 16.7% to $2,137,000 from $2,564,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2023, net sales decreased 11.0% to $4,182,000 from $4,699,000 for the first six months of the prior year. Furthermore, gross margin for the 2023 six-month period was 50.0%, down from 54.8% in the corresponding six months in 2022, primarily due increased material costs across all product lines.

“During the second quarter, we experienced decreased sales of both our wired and wireless product lines as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to reduced demand and delayed orders related to postponed facility modernization projects,” said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors’ president. “Several of our customers, particularly in agricultural applications, rescheduled capital expenditures to better align with their business levels.”

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2023 is available in the Company’s Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company’s website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Sales $ 2,137 $ 2,564 Cost of goods sold 1,069 1,156 Gross profit 1,068 1,408 Operating expenses 1,024 1,773 Operating income (loss) 44 (365) Non-operating income, net 94 7 Income (loss) before income taxes 138 (358) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 22 (74) Net income (loss) $ 116 $ (284) Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.08) Average shares outstanding – diluted 3,443,394 3,395,521 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Sales $ 4,182 $ 4,699 Cost of goods sold 2,092 2,125 Gross profit 2,090 2,574 Operating expenses 2,184 2,953 Operating income (loss) (94) (379) Non-operating income, net 187 8 Income (loss) before income taxes 93 (371) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 21 (78) Net income (loss) $ 72 $ (293) Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.09) Average shares outstanding – diluted 3,443,930 3,395,521

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and investments $ 9,629 $ 9,682 Trade receivables, net 1,202 1,161 Inventories 1,915 1,745 Other current assets 255 225 Total current assets 13,001 12,813 Deferred income tax asset, long-term 344 256 Property and equipment, net 929 975 Total assets $ 14,274 $ 14,044 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Current maturities of financing lease $ 3 $ 6 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 787 624 Total current liabilities 790 630 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 342 342 Additional paid-in capital 2,163 2,163 Retained earnings 10,980 10,908 Other comprehensive income (loss) (1) 1 Total stockholders’ equity 13,484 13,414 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,274 $ 14,044

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends” or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

