Electronic Design Automation Market to grow by USD 7.50 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by the growing significance of EDA in the electronic design process- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global electronic design automation market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.50 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 45%.

What’s New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Electronic Design Automation Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing significance of EDA in the electronic design process drives market growth. Key players like Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, Mentor Graphics, Altium, ANSYS, Siemens EDA, Keysight Technologies, and Zuken drive innovation with their advanced EDA tools. These technologies streamline and enhance the efficiency of electronic design workflows, propelling market expansion. The continual evolution and adoption of EDA tools mark a pivotal driver fueling the industry’s advancement.

Leading trends influencing the market

Machine learning disrupting the global EDA market is an emerging market trend. This evolution is witnessed across Electronic Design Tools, Analog Design Software, Digital Design Solutions, Chip Design Automation, PCB Layout, Electronic System Design, Design Verification, Hardware Design Tools, Electronic Circuit Simulation, ASIC Design, and System-on-Chip (SoC) Design. Machine learning integration revolutionizes processes, enhancing efficiency and precision in these areas, fueling the market’s growth trajectory.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increased risk of cyber threats hampers market growth. This challenge pervades Semiconductor Design Software, VLSI Design, PCB Design Tools, FPGA Design, IC Design Solutions, Computer-Aided Design, Integrated Circuit Design, and Electronic Design Innovation. The increased connectivity and complexity of design processes expose vulnerabilities, necessitating robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard against potential risks, posing a significant challenge for the industry’s sustained growth and innovation.

What are the key data covered in this Electronic Design Automation Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Electronic Design Automation Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Electronic Design Automation Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Electronic Design Automation Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electronic Design Automation Market vendors

