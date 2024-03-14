Emeren Group to Participate at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Emeren Group Ltd (“Emeren” or the “Company”) (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one or small group meetings with institutional investors at the 36th Annual Roth conference to be held March 17th – 19th in Dana Point, CA.

For more information or to request a meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative. To submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2024Registration.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a pipeline of projects and IPP assets totaling over 3 GW, as well as a storage pipeline of over 10 GWh across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com

