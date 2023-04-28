Emergency Power Solutions: BLUETTI AC300 & AC500

QUEBEC CITY, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ — The BLUETTI AC500, an upgrade to the classic model AC300, debuted on Indiegogo and achieved remarkable success. It raised over $12 million in two months, breaking the world record for any portable power station fundraising event.

Comparison of AC300 & AC500

Model AC300 AC500 Rated Power 3,000W 5,000W Scalability Up to 4*B300 Up to 6* B300S or 4*B300 Fully Packed System Power 120/240V, 6kW, 24.6kWh 120/240V, 10kW, 36.8kWh Max. Input (AC+PV) 5,400W 8,000W Max. AC Input 3,000W 5,000W (With two or more B300S) Max. Solar Input 2,400W 3,000W 240V Split Phase Bonding √ √ UPS Transfer Time ≤20ms ≤20ms Smart App Control √ √ Price Start with $3,598 (3,000W, 3,072Wh) Start with $4,799 (5,000W, 3,072Wh) Warranty 4-Year Hassle-free Warranty

Same Size, Different Energy

AC300 boasts a 3,000W output power, while AC500 has raised to 5,000W. The AC300 can work with up to 4 B300 to reach 12,288Wh capacity, whereas the AC500 can support up to 6 x B300S for 18,432Wh or 4 x B300 for 12,288Wh. The Split Phase Bonding function allows a fully packed system of 240V, 6kW, and 24.6kWh for two AC300 units or 240V, 7.2kW, and 36.8kWh for two AC500 units.

Fast Charging

AC300 features up to 5,400W input rate via AC outlet and solar panels simultaneously. However, the AC500 takes this a step further – 8,000W! An AC500 + 2 x B300S system 0-80% recharging takes 40 minutes.

Solar Energy

The AC300 system supports a maximum solar input of 2,400W, while the AC500 supports up to 3,000W. Portable BLUETTI solar panels can be used to charge with them to provide different combinations.

Battery Level-Up

B300S is designed with a 500W maximum solar input to reduce charging time, an intelligent self-heating capability to improve low-temperature discharging performance and a longer lifespan.

Considering the $1,200 price difference, the AC300 may be suitable for general use, while the AC500 is better for colder regions due to its advanced performance.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 70 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

