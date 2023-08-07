Emissions Data Now Available Online for Stanislaus Waste-to-Energy Facility

CROWS LANDING, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefiting businesses and communities, announced that emissions data is now available to the public online for Covanta’s Stanislaus Waste-to-Energy facility in Crows Landing, CA, which every year processes 250,000 tons of waste that would have otherwise gone to landfills into renewable power.

With this data now available on the facility’s webpage, residents of Stanislaus County and neighboring areas have an unfettered virtual seat into the control room to view the same data that Covanta operators use to monitor operational performance at the Waste-to-Energy site. Waste-to-Energy facilities convert the waste that remains after recycling into electricity for homes and businesses. This technology diverts waste from landfills, which are a major source of methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide.

“By making this data readily available, we are providing the communities of Stanislaus County a feeling of confidence and pride knowing that the waste being processed at the Waste-to-Energy facility is being done so both sustainably and safely,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Tequila Smith at Covanta, which operates the facility. “Furthermore, we hope the public comes to appreciate the positive contributions of Waste-to-Energy technology in terms of mitigating global warming, increasing recycling and moving us toward our climate goals.”

Continuous emissions monitoring is an important tool in determining a Waste-to-Energy facility’s compliance with the strict emission limits set forth in its operating permit, which is established in accordance with the federal Clean Air Act and California’s stringent regulatory requirements.

“The Covanta Stanislaus facility provides a vital service to our community and to our environment. In fact, every year, the facility reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 176,000 tons – the equivalent of taking 38,000 passenger vehicles off the road,” said Tequila. “The release of continuous data from Covanta demonstrates transparency and accountability for this sustainable solution.”

In total, the facility processes approximately 250,000 tons of waste annually, which produces 22 megawatts of renewable electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – enough to power 13,000 homes for a year.

About Covanta

Covanta is a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental services to businesses and communities. Through its network of facilities and state-of-the-art services, Covanta is a single-source partner in solving today’s most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emissions-data-now-available-online-for-stanislaus-waste-to-energy-facility-301893769.html

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation

