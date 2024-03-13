Entertainment Discovery Platform Likewise Introduces New AI-Powered Mobile App Upgrades to its Content Recommendations Ecosystem

New Update to the Likewise Mobile App Unlocks Unrivaled AI-Powered Search and Discovery Capabilities for Personalized Movie, TV Show, Book, and Podcast Recommendations

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Likewise , the Bill Gates-backed personalized entertainment discovery platform with over 6 million registered users, today announced the rollout of several technology upgrades, further integrating its revolutionary AI agent, Pix , the world’s first AI personal entertainment companion into the company’s flagship mobile app. The new rollout will embed its proprietary AI, which first debuted in October 2023, deeper into the Likewise ecosystem, powering all content searching, browsing, and recommendations.

Likewise App Unlocks AI-Powered Search and Discovery for Personalized Movie, TV Show, Book, and Podcast Recommendations

In just a few months since the launch of Pix, Likewise has seen an impressive 163% growth in community recommendations. By seamlessly integrating its AI-powered personal agent and leveraging advanced algorithms and 600 million consumer recommendations, Likewise is delivering an in-app experience tailored to each user’s unique tastes that responds to nuanced natural language search queries with hyper-personalized entertainment recommendations.

This new AI-powered experience enables an extensive array of search possibilities ranging from simple queries to more complex searches like:

Social satire TV series that explore power and privilege

Young adult fantasy novels with a neurodivergent main character

The Best workplace comedies on Peacock

Romcoms for date night that are under 2 hours long that will make us LOL

Each recommendation includes rich descriptive content including; genre and subgenre tags, friends who have rated or recommended the title, community ratings, where to stream, and specifically why it is being recommended for you. Users can then watch TV or movie trailers, filter options by ratings, and instantly add to their personal read list, podlist, or watchlist. Items saved to their watchlist immediately appear on their connected TV device via the Likewise companion TV app.

“Our AI-powered platform is playing a central role in entertainment discovery by providing our users with the most highly personalized, proactive, and relevant recommendations,” said Ian Morris, CEO of Likewise. “This exciting extension of the Likewise mobile app is enabling our users to discover, collect, and share their favorite entertainment content in a way that has never been possible.”

Engrossing video-centric, social experiences across social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat have changed the way people consume content and the way brands curate their marketing efforts. The new Likewise app now offers a sleek vertical scroll interface, content filtering abilities, and new liking and saving features that will be very familiar to social media users while enabling marketers to run their existing social ads on Likewise without changing ad formats. Full-bleed video incorporated directly in the feed offers a highly engaging trailer-watching experience that will make Likewise the go-to place to watch trailers. Similarly, users who are fans of BookTok will love the familiar experience in the Likewise app, but one tailored exclusively to entertainment content

Collectively, these updates provide authors, publishers, studios, and streamers with an unprecedented opportunity to reach entertainment enthusiasts who influence and drive content consumption across numerous categories. Likewise users subscribe to an average of 4.8 streaming services each and are 3X more likely to have 6 or more streaming services than the average user. Similarly, the average Likewise user reads an average of 3.4 books per month (42 books per year), vs. the average reader who reads 1 book per month. Just as important, Likewise users report that they are twice as likely to buy a book that they see recommended on Likewise as one they see recommended on either TikTok or Instagram.

Designed to provide users with a highly tailored and advanced search experience, Likewise delivers over 2 million personalized content recommendations per month to its 6 million users, catering to the unique and specific interests of each user. This integration will further cement Likewise as a preferred destination for curated and personalized entertainment experiences, inviting users to break free from conventions, explore content in new ways, and reshape how they connect with their favorite entertainment.

About Likewise ( www.likewise.com ):

Backed by Bill Gates, Likewise is the leading personalized entertainment discovery platform. The company combines rich, real-time preference data with the latest AI technology to provide users with highly personalized and curated recommendations covering TV shows, movies, books, and podcasts. With more than 6 million registered users with taste profiles that include 600 million preferences, as well as 2.5 million subscriptions to its personalized entertainment newsletters, Likewise continues to revolutionize the way people discover and engage with their favorite entertainment content.

Media Contacts:

SSM&L: Likewise@ssmandl.com

Brian Draggoo: Press@likewise.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entertainment-discovery-platform-likewise-introduces-new-ai-powered-mobile-app-upgrades-to-its-content-recommendations-ecosystem-302087504.html

SOURCE Likewise

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

