Envida Social Expands Social Strategy to Capture Growing Build-to-Rent Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Envida Social, the nation’s leading female-founded multifamily creative agency, is thrilled to announce its expanded focus on the rapidly growing Build-to-Rent (BTR) market. Recognizing the increasing demand for BTR homes and the shifting demographics, the company has revamped its social strategy to effectively engage this expanding market.

“We have fine-tuned our social strategy to emphasize the advantages of BTR living, target the appropriate demographics, and generate leads for this emerging asset class,” says Candie Guay, Envida Social Co-Founder and Creative Director. “BTR developments are an ongoing trend, and we are excited to lead successful social campaigns in this space!”

BTR homes, specifically designed for rental purposes, have become a significant trend in the multifamily industry. Online searches for “Homes for Rent” tripled in 2021, reflecting the growing demand for rental options driven by demographic changes and soaring home prices. Additionally, BTR renters tend to stay longer than traditional apartment renters, which means the social media strategy needs to be adjusted and highlighted differently than traditional apartments.

“Envida’s social strategy focuses on more than just renting, it’s a maintenance-free lifestyle. BTR truly feels more like a housing experience than a rental experience and our social media team paints the picture for that on social,” says Haley Goodwin, Envida’s Content Director.

Motivated by factors like high-interest rates, economic uncertainties, and the remote work revolution, BTR homes offer millions of people the opportunity to fulfill the American Dream. Recent surveys indicate that up to 23 million individuals plan to relocate to suburban regions with lower living costs.

Envida Social has positioned itself as a trusted partner for BTR developers, leveraging its extensive experience in the multifamily sector. The agency’s proven track record has earned referrals from traditional multifamily developers, solidifying the company’s presence in the BTR space.

Envida Social’s comprehensive social ecosystem begins with thorough research to create tailored strategies that highlight the unique BTR living experience. Through cohesive and locally targeted content, the agency effectively communicates the benefits of BTR communities. Using platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, Envida Social specifically targets Millennials aged 25 to 40, the largest demographic in the United States, with engaging and informative content.

“Our social campaigns generate branded lead generation for BTRs,” says Guay. “We recommend utilizing paid ads on platforms like Facebook and Instagram to expand our reach and drive traffic to development websites.”

Envida Social’s success lies in its consistent posting strategies, quality content, and visually appealing designs, all aimed at building brand awareness and generating leads for BTR communities. The company’s dedication to delivering exceptional results and its commitment to the success of BTR communities make them the premier choice for developers seeking effective social strategies.

