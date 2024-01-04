Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market Share to Reach USD 5278.2 million by 2030 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. The global demand for Enzymatic DNA Synthesis was valued at USD 251.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5278.2 Million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 46.30% between 2023 and 2030.

Enzymatic DNA synthesis, a cutting-edge technology, has been revolutionizing the field of genetics and molecular biology. This innovative approach to synthesizing DNA has gained immense popularity in recent years, driven by its accuracy, speed, and potential to overcome the limitations of traditional chemical DNA synthesis methods. The enzymatic DNA synthesis market is poised for remarkable growth, promising to reshape the landscape of genetic research and biotechnology.

Traditional chemical DNA synthesis has long been the cornerstone of genetic research, but it has its drawbacks, such as limitations in sequence length, error rates, and the use of hazardous chemicals. Enzymatic DNA synthesis, on the other hand, offers a more precise and sustainable alternative. It utilizes enzymes, such as DNA polymerases, to assemble DNA strands with greater accuracy and fidelity. This technology allows for the creation of longer DNA sequences, thereby expanding the possibilities in fields like gene editing, synthetic biology, and genetic engineering.

Browse the Full Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/enzymatic-dna-synthesis-market

