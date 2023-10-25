EQ Taps Jason Brausewetter To Lead Private Company Solutions Business

Industry veteran assumes the role of President, EQ Private Company Solutions (EQ PCS), bringing extensive leadership experience to the company’s PCS operations.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EQ, a leading provider of ownership data management, analytics, and advisory services to public and private companies, today announces the appointment of Jason Brausewetter as President, EQ Private Company Solutions. He will lead EQ PCS as they continue guide companies through the ownership journey from inception to IPO with its flagship platform, Astrella®.

Brausewetter brings a wealth of diverse experience to EQ, with over 25 years in the financial services industry spanning capital markets, finance, data, and technology. He has served in executive roles at institutions including Nasdaq, the Long-term Stock Exchange, Charles Schwab, and Morgan Stanley. At EQ PCS, his primary focus will be further enhancing the division’s core capabilities, including capitalization table management through EQ’s Astrella software and employee equity administration.

“I am thrilled to assume the role of President, EQ Private Company Solutions, and I am eager to leverage EQ’s global reach, rich legacy as a top-tier transfer agent, and our extensive intelligence and data capabilities to benefit private companies. This will empower our private clients to take center stage and enable alternative investors to achieve superior results. Leading this exceptional team fills me with immense excitement as we embark on a journey of growth and innovation for private companies, investors, and shareholders,” remarked Brausewetter. “With EQ’s robust resources and cutting-edge technology, I have every confidence that we can elevate our services to unprecedented levels, facilitating our clients’ ownership journeys with newfound ease and unwavering confidence.”

EQ’s U.S. CEO, Martin Flanigan, expressed his enthusiasm and confidence in Brausewetter’s vision and aptitude to lead the EQ PCS team. “Jason’s extensive industry knowledge and leadership experience make him the ideal person to steer our Private Company Solutions division,” Flanigan said. “We are confident that under his leadership, EQ PCS will continue to deliver exceptional services that meet the evolving needs of our clients. We look forward to the innovative strategies and solutions that Jason will bring to the table.”

About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core business units in Private Company Services, Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Proxy Services, and Bankruptcy. Globally we serve 6,700 clients (49% of the FTSE 100 UK and 35% of the S&P 500), with over 30 million shareholders, through 6,500 employees in 5 markets around the world. Learn more at equiniti.com/us.

Brian Hart

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 101

brian@flackable.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eq-taps-jason-brausewetter-to-lead-private-company-solutions-business-301967365.html

SOURCE EQ

