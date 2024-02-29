Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in Aerospace and Defense Analysis Report 2023-2033: Easy Integration with the Manufacturing Process and Increase in Demand to Maintain High Standards

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in Aerospace and Defense Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Europe non-destructive testing services in aerospace and defense market is estimated to reach $437.0 million by 2033 from $313.3 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.38% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The growth of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market can be attributed to increased satellite constellations and other growing space activities. The space and aviation sectors utilize advanced materials like composites in component manufacturing, necessitating advanced NDT techniques such as computed tomography for inspections. Furthermore, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enhances testing speed and quality.



Market Introduction



The non-destructive testing (NDT) market in Europe holds a pivotal role in the aerospace and defense industry, boasting a mature stage with consistent and stable demand. In recent years, NDT techniques in Europe have diversified, encompassing methods like ultrasonic testing, eddy current testing, magnetic particle inspection, and radiographic inspection. These methods play a crucial role in identifying surface, sub-surface, and internal defects within aerospace and defense components.

The Europe NDT market is poised for further growth driven by technological advancements, notably the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), leading to higher accuracy and efficiency in inspections. The stringent requirements for aircraft maintenance and safety standards maintenance also contribute to the growing demand for NDT services.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The service segment helps the reader understand the different NDT methods and end users that will generate the demand for non-destructive testing services. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different non-destructive testing services market by type (ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, eddy current testing, magnetic particle testing, penetrant testing, visual testing, leak detection testing, acoustic emission testing, and shearography, and thermography), and country.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The non-destructive testing services market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been acquisitions and contracts to strengthen their position in the Europe non-destructive testing services in aerospace and defense market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe non-destructive testing (NDT) services in aerospace and defense market analyzed and profiled in the study involve non-destructive testing service providers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe non-destructive testing (NDT) services in aerospace and defense market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Applus Services, S.A.

Element Materials Technology

FORCE Technology

Intertek Group plc

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

Testia

TWI Ltd.

Waygate Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Non-Destructive Testing Services in Aerospace and Defense: Overview

1.1.2 Non-Destructive Testing Services in Aerospace Manufacturing and Maintenance

1.1.2.1 Aviation

1.1.2.2 Space

1.1.3 Non-Destructive Testing Services in Defense Manufacturing and Maintenance

1.1.4 Evolving Technological Trends and Disruptions in Non-destructive Testing

1.1.4.1 Computed Tomography (CT) for 3D Reconstruction of the Test Parts

1.1.4.2 Integration of IoT and Cloud-Based Services

1.1.4.3 Drone-Based Enabled NDT Inspection

1.1.5 Evolving End-User Requirements for Non-Destructive Testing

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Easy Integration with the Manufacturing Process

1.2.1.2 Increase in Demand to Maintain High Standards

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Limitations in Testing Large and Complex Structures

1.2.2.2 Unskilled Labor for the NDT Industry 4.0

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Launches

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

1.2.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Upcoming Demand for Satellite Constellation to Cater New-Space Ecosystem

1.2.5.2 Technological Advancements in NDT Inspections



2 Region

2.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in Aerospace and Defense Market (by Region)

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Service Providers in Europe

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Service

2.2.2.1 Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in Aerospace and Defense Market (by Type)

2.2.3 Europe (by Country)

2.2.3.1 Germany

2.2.3.2 U.K.

2.2.3.3 France

2.2.3.4 Spain

2.2.3.5 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets – Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 Applus Services, S.A.

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1 Role of Applus Services, S.A. in the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in Aerospace and Defense Market

3.2.1.2 Service Portfolio

3.2.2 Corporate Strategies

3.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, Investments, and Contracts

3.2.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2.3 Analyst View

3.3 Element Materials Technology

3.4 FORCE Technology

3.5 Intertek Group plc

3.6 SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

3.7 Testia

3.8 TWI Ltd.

3.9 Waygate Technologies



4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xa26q

